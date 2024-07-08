Mayor - CDU politician Ehlers remains mayor of Schwerin

CDU politician Sebastian Ehlers (CDU) remains Mayor of the state capital Schwerin. On their first meeting since the municipal elections in early June, the city councilors confirmed Ehlers in his office in the evening. The 42-year-old was first elected to this position in 2019. According to a spokesperson, Ehlers received 20 votes in the secret ballot. The CDU itself has nine councilors.

Leif-Erik Holm from the AfD reportedly found the support of 14 councilors. That was two more votes than the AfD had gained in the number of seats in their election victory. Heiko Steinmüller, who was the only independent candidate to make it into the city parliament, received nine votes in the election of the Mayor. Mandy Pfeifer from the SPD had decided against running. Therefore, it is likely that at least part of the SPD voted for the CDU's Ehlers.

From the elections on June 9, the AfD had emerged as the strongest party in Schwerin with 26% of the votes. After that came CDU, SPD, and Linke. In total, representatives from nine parties managed to get into the city parliament of the state capital, which has 45 members.

