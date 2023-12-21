Parliament - CDU parliamentary group up in arms against the traffic light's agricultural policy

The CDU parliamentary group is threatening to take the federal government to the Federal Constitutional Court over the planned cuts in funding for rural areas. Should the cuts to the so-called Joint Task for Agricultural Structure and Coastal Protection (GAK) become a reality, the goal of equal living conditions in urban and rural areas would be made unnecessarily difficult, according to a letter from the parliamentary group to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), which is available to the German Press Agency. The parliamentary group expects the GAK funds to be maintained at the current level.

"If the traffic lights do not quickly correct their completely misguided, ideological course here, the state of Baden-Württemberg will have to prepare a lawsuit," said CDU parliamentary group leader Manuel Hagel. "The Federal Constitutional Court would then once again force the traffic light to correct its policy."

In the letter, the CDU MPs also massively criticize the planned end of tax breaks for agricultural diesel and the abolition of the motor vehicle tax exemption. The letter speaks of an "agricultural policy clear-cut" that would endanger the existence of farms.

Source: www.stern.de