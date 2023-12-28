State elections - CDU parliamentary group leader sees success for alliances without the Greens

Around nine months before the state elections, Brandenburg's CDU state and parliamentary group leader Jan Redmann has made his skepticism regarding a coalition with Green participation clear. "A look at Berlin or Saxony-Anhalt makes it clear that alliances led by the CDU and without the Greens will bring the state forward," Redmann told the German Press Agency. He believes reforms are necessary in several areas.

The SPD, CDU and Greens have been in government in Brandenburg since 2019. Redmann had already emphasized in July that he was counting on coalitions without the Greens. The CDU and SPD are in power in Berlin, while a black-red-yellow coalition is in government in Saxony-Anhalt.

A new state parliament will be elected in Brandenburg on September 22. Redmann sees a need for reform in healthcare and the education system and is calling for companies to have sufficient energy at a competitive price. The CDU politician is also pushing for an amendment to the police law to extend the powers of the investigating authorities in the online sector - something the Greens are very skeptical about.

Redmann also sees the coalition's key projects on the home straight. He mentioned the mobility law, the climate plan with climate protection measures, the law to prevent violence against women and the constitutionality check for civil servants.

