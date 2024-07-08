Retreat - CDU parliamentary group in favor of tougher refugee policy

The Berlin CDU faction is advocating for a more rigorous approach in refugee policy. A change in strategy is necessary for migration, integration, and employment, according to a position paper published over the weekend at a CDU caucus meeting in Oberursel, Germany.

The deputies are demanding a commitment from asylum seekers to perform community service and a suspension of family reunification. In addition, they are advocating for a consistent approach to deporting efficiently processed or rejected asylum seekers and against a general winter deportation stop.

The CDU's demands include a new key for the nationwide distribution of refugees, which until now has been based on the population size of the federal states. For city-states like Berlin with high population density and limited space, creating new refugee accommodations is particularly challenging. Therefore, a new distribution key must also take into account factors such as area, social structure, economic power, and housing supply.

Measures for Ukrainian refugees are demanded

"The continuing high refugee numbers require an energetic strategy shift," explained CDU faction leader Dirk Stettner about the paper. "Our readiness to help is great, but in light of the situation, we must plan ideologically free and act pragmatically."

For war refugees from Ukraine who are not asylum seekers, the CDU faction is demanding more measures to help the people earn a living. The list of demands includes, among other things, job-related language courses, a mandatory participation in internships and trainee programs, or the quick and bureaucracy-free issuance of work permits for shortage occupations.

CDU Position Paper

