CDU overcomes membership decline – Amthor credits Merz's impact

In recent times, the CDU has witnessed a yearly decrease in its members by approximately 2% each year. But, this pattern seems to have shifted, as per the party's membership overseer, Amthor. Joining forces with General Secretary Linnemann, Amthor is optimistic about the cause behind this transformation.

For the first time in 25 years, the CDU has recorded an uptick in its membership numbers. As of October 1st this year, they boast 363,381 members, Amthor revealed. Over the previous half-year, the party has seen a 0.2% growth, marking an end to the annual 2% reduction observed in recent times. "We've managed to flip this trend, with more individuals joining us," Amthor stated.

Amthor and Linnemann pinpointed the CDU's new direction and Merz's bid for Chancellor as the primary reasons for this rise. Specifically from April 30th to September 30th, there was a noteworthy improvement, Amthor explained. The CDU congress, which adopted a new fundamental program, and the selection of Merz as a candidate "incited fresh enrollments in the CDU." According to Amthor, "We aim to be, and strongly believe in being, a party of the people."

As of December 31, 2023, the SPD had a slight edge over the CDU in terms of membership, with an estimated 365,190 members. In contrast to the Christian Democrats, who aren't competing in Bavaria, the SPD maintains a national presence. The CDU has 363,044 members registered as of December 31, 2023.

Amthor further reported that the CDU’s leadership has given the go-ahead for a new method for members to engage with federal-level party activities. starting from this year, the membership will be polled four times annually, on various issues. The first topic will be the opinions held by the 325 local associations prior to the board's decision on military service and civic year, set for December 16th.

