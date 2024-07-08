Traffic - CDU MP Ploß warns of delays to A1 bridges

The plans for the new construction of Hamburg's Autobahn bridges over the Norder- and Süderelbe, according to CDU Bundestag member Christoph Ploß, should be significantly accelerated. The roughly 60-year-old and in some cases over 80-year-old bridges of A1 (Bremen-Lübeck) are deteriorated and are to be replaced with new constructions. The planning approval decisions for the new bridges are planned for mid-2026, the Federal Transport Ministry informed Ploß in writing. Only after the submission of the building permit can statements on the financing of the construction measures be made.

Construction was planned for 2025

In September of the previous year, the planning documents for the eight-lane expansion of the A1 section with the bridges were submitted. It was stated then that the construction work should begin in 2026. According to earlier statements from project company Deges, the construction was supposed to start as early as possible in the year 2025.

Traffic restrictions possible

As the Transport Ministry further stated, Autobahn GmbH intends to inspect the Norderelb bridge in August. A repair could follow in the fall. In case of need, "traffic-diverting measures" will be taken. Traffic restrictions have already been implemented at the Süderelb bridge.

The Norderelb bridge was built in the 1960s. The Süderelb bridge consists of two separate construction parts from the years 1938 and 1965. The Autobahn GmbH, according to the Transport Ministry, aims to put the first parts of the new bridges into operation by 2029/30.

"Traffic collapse imminent"

"If the A1 is no longer fully drivable, Hamburg is facing a traffic collapse!", warned Ploß. It is dangerous that the Hamburg Senate only wants to create the necessary planning permission in the middle of 2026. The "Hamburger Abendblatt" had previously reported on the information from the Federal Transport Ministry.

