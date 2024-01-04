Social affairs - CDU MP Ludwig criticizes Ranft's successor

Following the surprising departure of State Secretary for Social Affairs Michael Ranft, CDU member of the state parliament Saskia Ludwig has criticized the intended successor before the state elections. Ludwig told the German Press Agency on Thursday that the successor would then be entitled to pension payments and retirement benefits after only nine months if the office was filled by another state government after the state elections in the fall. State secretaries have a temporary entitlement to continued payment of their salaries after they leave office.

Ludwig pointed out that Interior Minister Michael Stübgen (CDU) continued to work with just one state secretary following the dismissal of State Secretary Uwe Schüler in February last year. "Why shouldn't that be possible in the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs?" she asked. Brandenburg is governed by a red-black-green coalition. Social Affairs Minister Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens) put Ranft into temporary retirement at her own request on Wednesday. The ministry announced that the post would be filled in the near future.

Ministry spokesperson Gabriel Hesse referred on Thursday to the wide range of topics dealt with by his ministry. The position of State Secretary for Social Affairs, Health and Integration must therefore be filled quickly. The second State Secretary, Antje Töpfer, is responsible for government coordination and consumer protection. She intends to stand as the Greens' top candidate in the state elections.

Ministry of Social Affairs on the temporary retirement of State Secretary Ranft

