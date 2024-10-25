Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe Commission

CDU Legislator Shares Image of Ammunition Magazine with Green Party Colleagues

 and  Melissa Williams
2 min read

CDU Legislator Shares Image of Ammunition Magazine with Green Party Colleagues

The atmosphere in German politics is becoming more confrontational, even in Saxony-Anhalt. A Green politician found this out firsthand when a CDU member of the state parliament reacted to his sarcastic post with an image. The image, shared by Alexander Rauscher, depicted spent cartridge casings.

According to the "Mitteldeutsche Zeitung", an investigation was launched after Rauscher posted the picture on X. As a result, Rauscher's office in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament was inspected. A spokesperson for the state parliament confirmed the visit to the German Press Agency.

Rauscher had responded to a meme posted by Green party state leader Christian Franke-Langmach. Franke-Langmach had suggested that Rauscher's social media contributions were giving him a headache. Rauscher, who is from the Harz region and is a hunter, has often been critical of the Greens. Franke-Langmach claimed that Rauscher had labeled the party as "unconstitutional."

Rauscher responded to Franke-Langmach's meme with an image of a one-euro coin, a strip of tablets, and three cartridges, captioned: "As a conservative, these are the treatments I have available." The post later disappeared.

This incident led to a visit to Rauscher's office. Suspicions arose that the image had been taken in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament. However, the state parliament spokesman assured that it was not a search but a friendly conversation initiated by the state parliament president and Rauscher's party colleague, Gunnar Schellenberger. Rauscher willingly opened the drawers of his furniture, with the head of the object protection service also present. Rauscher confirmed that he has no weapons or ammunition in the state parliament.

Rauscher claimed that he did not take the photo and does not know its origin. He has not yet made any further statements on the matter.

Following the incident, other politicians weighed in. Eva von Angern, the Left party faction leader, asked the state parliament president to investigate the matter. Cornelia Lüddemann, the Green party faction leader, stated that Rauscher was neither qualified nor trustworthy to carry a weapon. She called for the weapons authority in Rauscher's district to immediately revoke his permit to own weapons according to the Weapons Act.

Guido Heuer, the CDU faction leader, stated that the matter was being internally evaluated. "We are in discussion," he said, promising a statement later in the day.

Frank-Langemach also responded, stating that he did not feel personally threatened by Rauscher's image. However, he fearing that such memes could encourage violence. He called on politicians to take responsibility for the debate culture, which Rauscher had, in his opinion, failed to respect.

This incident is not the first time a CDU politician from the eastern branch has drawn attention for a martial image. In early January, a controversial election poster was circulated, which depicted a farmer defending himself on a field with a pitchfork. The "opponent" was named as the traffic light government, which was accused of interfering with agricultural diesel. This sparked heated protests among farmers, some of which turned violent.

The Commission launched an investigation into the incident involving Alexander Rauscher, following his controversial post in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament. In light of this, the spokesperson for The Commission confirmed to the German Press Agency that the visit to Rauscher's office was a friendly conversation initiated by the state parliament president and Rauscher's party colleague, Gunnar Schellenberger.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Apparent Capture of Fleeing Mafia Narcotics Trafficker in Colombia
Politics

Apparent Capture of Fleeing Mafia Narcotics Trafficker in Colombia

Apparent Capture of Fleeing Mafia Narcotics Trafficker in Colombia Colombian authorities apprehended a wanted Neapolitan mafia member on Friday, identified as Luigi Belvedere. Belvedere is suspected of functioning as a go-between between Colombian drug syndicates and the Camorra in Naples. This fugitive had been sentenced to over 18 years in

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
Ten military personnel succumb to assault in Pakistan.
Politics

Ten military personnel succumb to assault in Pakistan.

Ten military personnel succumb to assault in Pakistan. In the northwestern part of Pakistan, around forty assailants initiated an assault on a military checkpoint, engaging in prolonged gun battles with soldiers. At least ten soldiers were reportedly killed, as per a local police spokesperson who talked to the German Press

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

Apparent Capture of Fleeing Mafia Narcotics Trafficker in Colombia
Politics

Apparent Capture of Fleeing Mafia Narcotics Trafficker in Colombia

Apparent Capture of Fleeing Mafia Narcotics Trafficker in Colombia Colombian authorities apprehended a wanted Neapolitan mafia member on Friday, identified as Luigi Belvedere. Belvedere is suspected of functioning as a go-between between Colombian drug syndicates and the Camorra in Naples. This fugitive had been sentenced to over 18 years in

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
Ten military personnel succumb to assault in Pakistan.
Politics

Ten military personnel succumb to assault in Pakistan.

Ten military personnel succumb to assault in Pakistan. In the northwestern part of Pakistan, around forty assailants initiated an assault on a military checkpoint, engaging in prolonged gun battles with soldiers. At least ten soldiers were reportedly killed, as per a local police spokesperson who talked to the German Press

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public