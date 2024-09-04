- CDU Deploys Notable Individuals: Merz, Kretschmer, Voigt for Campaign

As the state election draws near in a few weeks, the CDU is dispatching its national powerhouses to the Brandenburg race. At 6:00 PM today in Brandenburg an der Havel, prominent figures like party leader Friedrich Merz and the CDU's prime candidates from Saxony and Thuringia, Michael Kretschmer and Mario Voigt, are expected to show up. Brandenburg's CDU frontrunner, Jan Redmann, has likewise confirmed his attendance. His goal is to ascend to the position of Minister President following the September 22 election.

As per recent surveys, the CDU is found lagging behind the AfD and almost even with the SPD in Brandenburg. In both Saxony and Thuringia, the CDU is aiming to put a Minister President in place.

In Saxony, the Christian Democrats, under the leadership of Minister President Michael Kretschmer, emerged as the most powerful force in the elections held last Sunday. In Thuringia, though the AfD, labeled as a secure right-wing extremist party by the constitutional protection agency, is ahead, it lacks a potential coalition partner.

