- CDU defends military technology at Dresden City Festival

The CDU defends the display of military technology at the Dresden city festival this weekend. "Our soldiers come from the heart of our society, are part of it, and so is their equipment. When they show what they use to fulfill their duty, it's the most natural thing in the world," explained CDU city councilor Hans-Joachim Brauns. Criticism of this is "completely inappropriate." With the suspension of conscription, the Bundeswehr is recruiting apprentices on the job market like any other employer, and it presents itself to a wide population with all its modern and technical capabilities.

The Left party in the Dresden city parliament had criticized the presence of military technology at the city festival and started an online petition. The Bundeswehr plans to showcase vehicles of the field hunter unit, armored reconnaissance vehicles, and the Patriot air defense system. "Heavy military weapons have no place at a city festival," emphasized Left faction leader André Schollbach. He is appalled that dangerous military hardware is to be displayed between bouncy castles, Ferris wheels, and cotton candy. "An army is not a happy adventure camp."

Despite the Left party's objections and online petition against the display, the CDU remains firm in their decision to showcase military technology at the upcoming city festival. The diverse array of weapons and vehicles, including the Patriot air defense system, will be showcased alongside traditional festival attractions.

