Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsCity festival

CDU defends military technology at Dresden City Festival

Jumping castle and rocket launcher: The German army wants to show off heavy military equipment at this year's Dresden city festival, but faces resistance. A petition is now underway.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Opposition to the Presentation of Military Equipment at the Dresden City Festival (Archive Image)
Opposition to the Presentation of Military Equipment at the Dresden City Festival (Archive Image)

- CDU defends military technology at Dresden City Festival

The CDU defends the display of military technology at the Dresden city festival this weekend. "Our soldiers come from the heart of our society, are part of it, and so is their equipment. When they show what they use to fulfill their duty, it's the most natural thing in the world," explained CDU city councilor Hans-Joachim Brauns. Criticism of this is "completely inappropriate." With the suspension of conscription, the Bundeswehr is recruiting apprentices on the job market like any other employer, and it presents itself to a wide population with all its modern and technical capabilities.

The Left party in the Dresden city parliament had criticized the presence of military technology at the city festival and started an online petition. The Bundeswehr plans to showcase vehicles of the field hunter unit, armored reconnaissance vehicles, and the Patriot air defense system. "Heavy military weapons have no place at a city festival," emphasized Left faction leader André Schollbach. He is appalled that dangerous military hardware is to be displayed between bouncy castles, Ferris wheels, and cotton candy. "An army is not a happy adventure camp."

Despite the Left party's objections and online petition against the display, the CDU remains firm in their decision to showcase military technology at the upcoming city festival. The diverse array of weapons and vehicles, including the Patriot air defense system, will be showcased alongside traditional festival attractions.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public