Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsHealthcduhamburgcitizenshiphomelesssocialsupply

CDU calls for better medical care for the homeless

The CDU is campaigning for better medical care for the homeless in Hamburg. In a motion for the parliament, the parliamentary group calls on the Senate, among other things, to record and coordinate existing services in the city together with aid organizations involved in helping the homeless....

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
A homeless man pushes a shopping cart along a pedestrian street in Berlin. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A homeless man pushes a shopping cart along a pedestrian street in Berlin. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Hamburg - CDU calls for better medical care for the homeless

The CDU is campaigning for better medical care for the homeless in Hamburg. In a motion for the parliament, the parliamentary group calls on the Senate, among other things, to record and coordinate existing services in the city together with aid organizations involved in helping the homeless. "Caring for the homeless is a task for society as a whole, for which society as a whole, represented by the Senate, must take responsibility," the motion states.

Medical care for homeless people is a challenge, admitted Andreas Grutzeck, social policy spokesperson for the CDU parliamentary group, on Friday. "Many are reluctant to make use of regular medical services and are unable to do so due to a lack of insurance cover."

Many homeless people are forced to go "doctor hopping" due to the limited consultation hours, "without the doctors treating them knowing what has already been diagnosed, what the previous treatment was like, what other illnesses are present and what medication has been given", he said.

In addition, gaps in medical care would also result in high costs. "More exchange, more communication with each other, even in the day-to-day business of treating the homeless, is urgently needed, can save lives and even relieve the system financially," said Grutzeck.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A ball lies on a net in the goal. On Friday, Stuttgart announced the signing of Achilleas Toskas....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Stuttgart handball team signs Greek player Toskas

Handball Bundesliga club TVB Stuttgart has signed the Greek backcourt player Achilleas Toskas. The 19-year-old comes from the Greek club Bianco Monte Drama 1986 and will receive a three-year contract, as the Swabians announced on Friday. They also announced that the contract with Jan...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A ball lies on a net in the goal. On Friday, Stuttgart announced the signing of Achilleas Toskas....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Stuttgart handball team signs Greek player Toskas

Handball Bundesliga club TVB Stuttgart has signed the Greek backcourt player Achilleas Toskas. The 19-year-old comes from the Greek club Bianco Monte Drama 1986 and will receive a three-year contract, as the Swabians announced on Friday. They also announced that the contract with Jan...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public