CDU brings back Bosbach for eastern election campaigns

Years ago, a CDU veteran declared his retirement from politics. In the end, he also struggled with his dealings with former head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Maaßen. However, his relationship with the CDU has apparently become less tense. The 71-year-old is once again being used for upcoming election campaigns.

The CDU is bringing back party veteran Wolfgang Bosbach for the election campaigns in the east. The 71-year-old will take part in numerous events in Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg, reports the "Rheinische Post". State elections will be held in the three states next September. The AfD is clearly ahead in the polls in each case.

"I actually wanted to take a step back in terms of campaigning, but when my friend Carsten Linnemann asks me for support, I can't say no," said Bosbach. "My party colleagues in the states where elections will be held in 2024 are having a hard enough time, they need all the help they can get."

He went on to say that it was important in all three states that it was not possible to govern against the CDU. "However, I am not primarily fighting against the AfD there, but for the CDU." Ten events have been scheduled so far. More will follow.

Bosbach sat in the Bundestag from 1994 to 2017, entering parliament six times as a directly elected candidate. For more than nine years during this time, he was deputy leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. From the end of 2009 to mid-2015, he chaired the Committee on Internal Affairs. After a controversial appearance with former President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Hans-Georg Maaßen, he announced in 2021 that he no longer wanted to campaign for the CDU/CSU.

Source: www.ntv.de