Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsbusinessmedia

CBS leadership was faulted by Shari Redstone for mishandling the aftermath of the Ta-Nehisi Coates interview controversy.

Shari Redstone, the head of Paramount Global, which is the parent company of CBS, admitted on Wednesday that the leadership at CBS committed an error in dealing with the aftermath of Tony Dokoupil's controversial interview with author Ta-Nehisi Coates on "CBS Mornings."

 and  Katherine Bradley
2 min read
At the WSJTECH live event, occurring in Laguna Beach, California, on October 21, 2019, Shari...
At the WSJTECH live event, occurring in Laguna Beach, California, on October 21, 2019, Shari Redstone addresses the audience.

CBS leadership was faulted by Shari Redstone for mishandling the aftermath of the Ta-Nehisi Coates interview controversy.

Contrary to what CBS news managers told their staff on Monday, Redstone stated that she believed Dokoupil did not breach editorial regulations during the interview.

"I believe Tony did an excellent job with the interview. He demonstrated how civil discourse should be conducted and displayed accountability. He showed that there's a balance of power and that everyone, including him, is accountable. I was extremely proud of his work," Redstone shared during a panel at AdWeek in New York on Wednesday.

Redstone added that she had expressed her support for Dokoupil privately but was happy that CBS aired Coates to discuss his new book, "The Message."

"However, we should also allow others to question and challenge him, just as we do with everyone else," Redstone mentioned.

Coates, a National Book Award laureate, released "The Message" last week, where he portrayed Israel's treatment of Palestinians as a moral offense, one that many Americans find challenging to confront directly.

During Monday's editorial meeting, CBS News leaders claimed that Dokoupil had breached the network's editorial policies during the Coates interview, as he compared the book to 'extremist' writings.

On Wednesday, Redstone admitted that the network leaders made a "blunder" in the way they handled the controversy that arose after the interview.

"I've been in talks with the CEOs. I've been collaborating with the woman who conducts a lot of our diversity training, and we all agree that this was not managed effectively, and we all believe that something must be amended," Redstone revealed.

Redstone expressed her belief that the business decision to suspend Dokoupil after the Coates interview was a mistake, as it was covered extensively in the media.

In light of the media attention, Redstone emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency within the business, ensuring that CBS Media maintains its commitment to open dialogue and fairness.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, is spotted in New York City on May 1st, 2017.
Economy

Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs assert that the authorities clandestinely disclosed evidence to the press, potentially hampering a fair judicial process.

Lawyers representing Sean "Diddy" Combs submitted a petition on Wednesday evening, alleging unlawful disclosure of a video depicting him assaulting his ex-girlfriend and additional incriminating materials to the press by authorities, requesting a judge to possibly prohibit the video from being...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
The necessary resources are lacking for administering RSV vaccinations.
Economy

The European Commission introduces a fresh endeavor to enhance the caliber of medications designed for child patients.

The European Commission introduces a fresh endeavor to enhance the caliber of medications designed for child patients. Pharmacies are frequently running low on crucial medications for patients, and now, it appears that certain children's medications are also in short supply. According to Thomas Preis, head of the North

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public

Latest