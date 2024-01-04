Horse show - "Cavalluna" shows "Land of a Thousand Dreams" in Hamburg

Several thousand spectators are expected to attend the "Cavalluna" horse show at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg this weekend (January 6/7). The new program "Land of a Thousand Dreams" will be shown. With more than 50 horses, the riders and an international dance ensemble, the popular horse show will take the audience to the Asian continent this time, the organizers announced. Among others, the trick riders from the French Hasta Luego Academy, Sylvie Willms with her liberty dressage, classical dressage riders, Diego Giona with his Hungarian Post and Bartolo Messina's mini-Shettys will once again be taking part.

The show tells the story of Yuen, who is pursued by the evil royal advisor Merl and his henchmen following a prophecy. Her search for the "Land of a Thousand Dreams" leads her to a Shaolin master, kung fu fighters and a horse whisperer, among others.

Cavalluna

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de