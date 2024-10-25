Caution alert: Seven specific brands of raisins fail to meet sufficient standards

Dried grapes, popularly known as raisins, can be found in various dishes like muesli, stollen, or consumed separately. Yet, one should exercise caution while indulging, given that many products may be tainted with a host of doubtful pesticides.

Raisins derived from various grape varieties fall under this category. Among them, Sultanines are primarily made from seedless Sultana grapes. Despite their high natural sugar content, oversized consumption should still be avoided. However, the sole rationale for caution should not be the presence of harmful substances; instead, it should be the sugar content itself.

The independent organization "Öko-Test" has recently exposed this issue in 24 different raisin varieties, purchased from supermarkets, discount stores, and pharmacies. Their investigation ranged from organic products to the cheapest options, with prices ranging from 0.99 to 2.99 euros per 250 grams. In the laboratory, each sample was tested for germs, mold, and pesticide residues.

Multiple Pesticides Detected

Seven brands did not meet the standards, leading conversely to "inadequate" ratings. Topping the chart was an organic product, assumed to be free of pesticide residues. Unfortunately, nine questionable substances were found in "Dennree Sultanines" (priced at 1.99 euros per 250 grams). This list includes chlorpyrifos, an insecticide banned since 2020, known for its toxicity towards bees and potentially harmful DNA and nerve damage in children.

Ochratoxin A, a mold toxin, was also detected at levels higher than the legal limit in the organic raisins. Dennree announced a product recall and promised to investigate the matter further. At least, they did.

In the "Ja! Sultanines" from Rewe (0.99 euros per 250 grams), 24 pesticides were identified, including the carcinogenic glyphosate and acetamiprid, detrimental to bees. Here too, the provider took swift action by pulling the product from the market. Additionally, they opted for new suppliers. The raisins from Seeberger (2.74 euros per 250 grams) also contain acetamiprid and 15 other pesticide traces.

Six brands received "good" ratings, while eight were deemed "very good." Most winners hailed from organic brands like "dm Bio Rosinen" (1.27 euros per 250 grams). Despite their heavier price tag, the discount raisins from Backfee or Netto (1.19 euros per 250 grams) also passed the test with flying colors, according to Öko-Test.

