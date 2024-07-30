- Cause of large fire at blast site still unclear

Nearly two years after the major fire on a demolition site in Berlin's Grunewald, the cause of the blaze remains unclear. The Berlin Public Prosecutor's Office is still investigating, with two expert reports now available. However, the results are inconclusive, according to a spokesperson. "It is currently being examined whether additional expert opinions are useful or if the possibilities of the experts have been exhausted."

The investigators still rule out that the fire was deliberately set. When the case can be closed is currently open, according to the spokesperson of the public prosecutor's office. However, the site has long been used again for the demolition of ammunition.

Difficult operation for the fire department

On August 4, 2022, a fire broke out in a secured storage room on the demolition site. There were numerous explosions because the police store illegal fireworks as well as bombs, grenades, and ammunition from World War II on the site. According to the fire department, the extinguishing work was the most difficult and longest operation since the war. Robots, helicopters, and a tank were deployed.

Experts from the state and federal criminal offices as well as the Federal Institute for Materials Research were involved in the investigation of the cause. An investigation group "EG Grunewald" was set up at the State Criminal Office (LKA), and external experts were also engaged.

Sensors for early detection of fires

According to the Senate's environmental administration, about 50 hectares of forest area were affected by the fire. The area around the demolition site was completely closed off by a fence for months and access was generally prohibited, even for the Berlin Forestry Commission. According to the Senate's administration, there are no longer any closures.

To be able to detect forest fires early, the forestry administration relies on sensors. A new one is to be put into operation this year, the Senate announced. It will cover a large part of the areas of the forestry commissions Grunewald and Tegel, as well as some areas in the surrounding Brandenburg. According to earlier plans of the environmental administration, further fire hydrants were to be built. Currently, there are 47, one more than last year, according to the information.

Reduced amount of explosive substances on the site

After the fire, the police reduced the amount of explosive substances stored on the demolition site. Today, only "large-scale weapons" and "handling-unsafe weapons" are destroyed there in the "low double-digit range," a spokesperson said. "For security reasons, no further details can be given about time and quantity," she explained.

The fire protection has been optimized, it was said. For example, the sprinkler system has been expanded. According to the police, two more fire engines have been acquired and another deep well has been built.

Immediately after the outbreak of the fire, a discussion about the location of the demolition site arose. However, Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) declared soon afterwards: "The Grunewald demolition site is indispensable."

