Hanover - Cause of death of woman discovered in river still unclear

The cause of the death of a woman who was initially rescued from the River Leine remains unclear. However, a police spokeswoman said on Wednesday that the death could not have been caused by someone else. The identity of the deceased has also not yet been established. The woman had been floating in the River Leine in Hanover on New Year's Day, which has a strong current due to high water. The unconscious woman was rescued by a fire boat and died shortly afterwards in hospital. The fire department estimated her age to be around 70.

An autopsy of the body has been ordered, but results are not expected before the end of the week, according to the police spokeswoman. It may then be possible to determine whether an accident or medical emergency led to the woman's death.

Message from the fire department about the operation on 1.1.2024

