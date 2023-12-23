Cause of death of Ryan O'Neal confirmed

With his role in "Love Story", he played his way into the hearts of his viewers: Ryan O'Neal was one of Hollywood's biggest names. At the beginning of December, the acting legend died under initially unknown circumstances. US media have now announced the cause of death.

The actor Ryan O'Neal has apparently died of heart failure. Following the Hollywood star's death on December 8, there was initially no further information on the cause of death. As the magazine "The Blast" reports, citing the death certificate, the official cause of death has now been established. According to the report, O'Neal died at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, of heart failure after suffering from cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle, for years. According to "The Blast", the document states that his final resting place is Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

O'Neal's son Patrick had previously announced the sad news of his death in an Instagram post. He posted several pictures of sunsets and wrote: "My father passed away peacefully today with his loving team by his side supporting him." He paid tribute to his father as a "Hollywood legend" and his "hero". He continued: "I looked up to him and he was always larger than life."

A "Hollywood legend"

In 1964, O'Neal had his breakthrough in the soap opera "Peyton Place". In 1970, he appeared in "Love Story", which made him world-famous and earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He was nominated for the Golden Globes for the leading role in "Paper Moon". His comedy "Is' was, Doc?" with Barbra Streisand was also a huge success.

O'Neal has been married and divorced twice and has four children. His turbulent relationship with actress Farrah Fawcett (1947-2009) in particular caused quite a stir; the two were one of the most colorful couples in show business. They separated in 1997 after 17 years, but became close again when the beauty icon was diagnosed with cancer. Her death shook the actor to the core. He himself has struggled with a number of health problems in recent years, having been diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012.

Source: www.ntv.de