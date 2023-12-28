Young woman dies at Taylor Swift concert - Cause of death is known

On November 17, a Swift fan died at a concert in Rio de Janeiro. Ana Clara Benevides died of heatstroke. This has now been reported by the US media, citing the Associated Press. The official cause of death is according to a forensic medical report. The heat exposure led to cardiac and respiratory arrest. Benevides was not found to have any pre-existing conditions or drug abuse that could have led to her death. The 23-year-old psychology student initially collapsed and fainted at Taylor Swift's concert. She received medical treatment and later died in a local hospital.

Temperatures in Rio de Janeiro were around 40 degrees on the day of the tragic incident. The stadium is said to have been sweltering hot. In addition, there was allegedly an insufficient supply of water for the spectators. However, the organizer announced in a statement that the company had "adhered to the regulations" and "complied with every request from the authorities". In addition, "thousands of water bottles" had been distributed to the fans and visitors had been allowed to bring their own water to the concert. The Rio de Janeiro public prosecutor's office has launched a criminal investigation and representatives of the organizer are to be summoned as witnesses.

Taylor Swift: "Overwhelmed by grief"

Taylor Swift spoke out after the incident on November 17 in an Instagram story. She said she was "overwhelmed with grief even trying to talk about it. Her feelings are with the family and friends of the deceased: "This is the last thing I ever expected when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

At the end of November, the singer invited the family of the deceased to her São Paulo show. Among other things, the "Update Swift Brasil" page published a group photo with Swift on Twitter. The family is wearing T-shirts with the deceased's face printed on them. Swift had personally invited the closest family members, "People" quoted a source.

