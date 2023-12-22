Statistical Office - Cattle numbers in Thuringia have risen slightly since May

The number of cattle in Thuringia has recently risen slightly. As announced by the Thuringian State Office for Statistics on Thursday, 275,181 animals were registered in November of this year - an increase of 2173 cattle (plus 0.8%) compared to May 2023. Compared to the previous year's survey in November 2022, the figure represents a slight decrease of around one percent.

According to the survey, more than half of the cattle (around 55.6%) in Thuringia were kept in herds of at least 500 animals. The most common breed, at 52.4 percent, was the Holstein-Schwarzbunt dairy breed.

The number of the current 56,989 calves has grown by 7.2 percent since spring. In contrast, the number of young cattle up to one year old fell by 6.7 percent to 1673 animals, according to the statistics office. The total number of cows has fallen in the last six months: while the number of dairy cows has fallen to 81,401 (minus 2.5 percent), the number of other cows has increased to 37,456 (plus 1.9 percent).

