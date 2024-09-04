Left-to-Right Display Alternative - Cathy Hummels has ceased her television appearance.

"A major shift is happening for the popular reality TV series 'Battle of the Reality Stars' on RTL Two, as confirmed by the broadcaster and previous host Cathy Hummels. The show will continue without the influential figure from the upcoming season six, as Hummels stated on Instagram, "Time for honesty: I'm departing from 'Battle of the Reality Stars'!"

RTL Two has also spoken about this change. "Following five successful seasons, we're planning a revamp of our hugely successful format 'Battle of the Reality Stars'. Meanwhile, Cathy Hummels yearns for more focus on her personal life. In agreement with RTL Two, the renowned host, influencer, and entrepreneur will be leaving 'Battle of the Reality Stars'," the broadcasting station explained in a press release.

Cathy Hummels' Decision to Quit "Battle of the Reality Stars"

Hummels has been hosting the show, which has been taped in Thailand, since its debut in the summer of 2020. Her reason for leaving is her son Ludwig, whom she shares with footballer and ex-spouse Mats Hummels. With Ludwig now attending school, Cathy finds it challenging to relocate for the show as frequently as before. "During his school years, I couldn't join him on my trips like before. He was with me every year in Thailand except one during the pandemic — and that separation almost broke my heart. Starting his first real school year, I want to be there for him, help him with his homework, prepare him for exams," Hummels shared on Instagram. The time spent with her son is precious, and she doesn't wish to miss any of it.

She expressed gratitude towards the show for five unforgettable years. In 2022, Hummels and her team took home the German Television Award in the "Best Entertainment Reality" category. RTL Two has not yet revealed who will replace Cathy Hummels as the show's host.

