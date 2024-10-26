Skip to content
Catholics in Germany Express Disappointment Toward the Pope

Global Gathering on Women's Equality Rights

Catholics in Germany Express Disappointment Toward the Pope

The anticipated Roman Synod was anticipated to foster more transparency within the Church. Nevertheless, German Catholics didn't experience this transformation. As per the ZdK's conclusion, women continue to be denied access to any ecclesiastical positions.

Irme Stetter-Karp, the president of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK), voiced a mixed sentiment following the Roman Synod. She lamented the lack of decisive actions tackling the inclusion of women in Church offices, remarking, "It's unfortunate that no decisive actions were taken to make Church offices accessible to women." The synod's final document acknowledges that the discussion regarding female diaconate - a preliminary step towards the priesthood - remains unresolved.

The document sanctioned by Pope Francis recognizes that women in the Church still face "obstacles to fuller recognition." In the same breath, it asserts that there's "no reason" why women should not assume "key roles" within the Church. Nonetheless, the text does not specify the nature of these roles. The topic of females being ordained as priests is not addressed in the document.

Stetter-Karp was dissatisfied with the meager progress made, commenting, "This is extremely little. The gender bias persists and it would be absurd to deny that this will disappoint many Catholic women and men in Germany." The document's passage on the sexual abuse of children by priests also received the most negative votes, suggesting that participants from various regions see things similarly. Stetter-Karp further criticized the manner in which the final document addressed this issue, as it failed to identify the specific institutional causes that contributed to it.

Stetter-Karp advocates for tangible amendments to Church law

Stetter-Karp commended the Pope for not reserving the right to evaluate the final document at a later date and immediately implementing it. She also highlighted the section stating that local churches can progress at different paces, implying a focus on decentralization and justifying the German Catholic's reform process. "This boosts our confidence to continue this journey," said Stetter-Karp. Since 2019, German Catholics have been spearheading their own reform process in response to the abuse scandal.

Stetter-Karp viewed the Pope's emphasis placed on translating words into action as a significant step. She stated, "This is precisely our attitude. It shouldn't stop at inspiring speeches." Stetter-Karp reiterated the need for substantive changes to Church law, emphasizing, "Concrete changes in Church law are absolutely essential."

The Synod of Bishops' General Assembly deliberated on Church reforms for a month behind closed doors at the Vatican. Roughly 368 bishops, clergy, and laypeople from a hundred countries participated in the assembly. The Synod acts as an advisory body to the Pope, with the final authority resting with the Pontiff.

Despite the emphasis on action and progress, the lack of substantial changes in ecclesiastical law concerning women's roles within the Church continues to be a concern for Stetter-Karp. Regrettably, the Catholics in Germany have yet to witness tangible amendments in Church law that would foster inclusion and equality.

