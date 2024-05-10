Catholic school wins case after dismissing instructor over plans to wed same-sex spouse.

A panel of three judges at the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has decided that a North Carolina school did not violate Lonnie Billard's rights under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects against workplace discrimination in terms of race, sex and religion.

According to the majority decision written by Circuit Judge Pamela Harris, two members of the panel believe that Billard's role at Charlotte Catholic High School was crucial in spreading the school's religious beliefs, and as a result, his dismissal was allowed under the "ministerial exception" to Title VII.

The ministerial exception protects religious organizations from interference by the civil authorities, enabling them to choose individuals who will illustrate their beliefs. This was stated by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

This decision by the appeals court, which is known for advancing LGBTQ rights in various aspects of life, including two rulings last month on state health insurance plans that excluded coverage for gender-affirming care in North Carolina and West Virginia, and a ruling in favor of a transgender athlete in West Virginia who was engaged from participating in sports due to state law, is a significant shift from previous rulings by the court.

Billard spoke to CNN and expressed his disappointment with the court's decision and concern about his options moving forward. "There's a lot of case law that supports my case," he said, "but my main feeling is confusion. I just felt you can't tell people who they can love and who they can marry. You shouldn't be able to fire someone because they love someone else. That's what I've been fighting for."

In 2014, Billard, while still working at the school, announced his engagement to his partner on social media. Despite working at the school for a decade, he stated that he was terminated from his position two months later. Billard subsequently filed a discrimination complaint with the EEOC and a discrimination lawsuit in 2017 against Charlotte Catholic High School, Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools, and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte.

Lonnie Billard retired after being let go from his teaching job and now worries about his dwindling options. "I loved every minute of my teaching career," he said. The two other judges agreed with the verdict, but one of them wrote a partial dissent, stating he would have found the case on a different basis.

In a statement, Luke Goodrich, Vice President and Senior Counsel at Becket Law, which represents the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte, called the decision a "victory for people of all faiths who value the freedom to pass on their religious beliefs to future generations."

"The Supreme Court has been clear on this issue: Catholic schools are allowed to choose teachers who fully support their teaching," Goodrich added.

CNN also attempted to contact Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools and Charlotte Catholic High School for clarification.

