SC Paderborn 07 reveals an unconventional new ally. The East Westphalian team declared that the Archdiocese of Paderborn will be among its main backers. The religious administrative region aims to amplify its pursuit of skilled workers. As per SCP, "the collaboration will soon be noticeable on the advertising boards within the Home Deluxe Arena". Additional plans are underway.

"The Archdiocese proposed an initiative to spread awareness about employment prospects in the Catholic faith and leave a favorable impact. We jumped at the chance: Anyone seeking a favorable surprise in Paderborn should head to SCP07," expressed SCP07 CEO Martin Hornberger.

Vicar General Thomas Dornseifer anticipates favorable outcomes: "SCP07 and the Archdiocese perceive themselves as integral components of Paderborn's community. Both entities share a robust history and mark the cityscape with iconic structures. Such a partnership brings numerous advantages to both parties." Approximately 3,000 individuals work across the Archdiocese's establishments.

