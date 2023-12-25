Church - Catholic Congress seeks private accommodation for visitors

The organizers of the Katholikentag in Erfurt 2024 are looking for additional accommodation options for visitors to the large Christian gathering. "We hope that the people of Erfurt will support us so that we can provide even more accommodation than Erfurt can actually offer on the economic market," said Roland Vilsmaier, Managing Director of the Katholikentag Association.

Hotels in Erfurt and the surrounding area are already well booked for the event period from May 29 to June 2, 2024. Starting in January, a campaign will be launched to find private individuals who would like to host Catholic Day visitors.

"We are expecting 20,000 visitors," said Vilsmaier. If this figure remains the same, the Erfurt Katholikentag is likely to be one of the smallest in recent history. The budget of 7.1 million euros is also smaller than the previous two gatherings, which each cost around ten million euros. In addition, the program has been slimmed down from 1500 to 500 events.

In the dispute over program content, the former mayor of Erfurt, Manfred Ruge, recently relinquished the chairmanship of the sponsoring association for the Katholikentag. He criticized the lack of East German perspectives. The organizers rejected the criticism. For example, a panel on German unity and a discussion on coming to terms with the SED dictatorship are planned.

