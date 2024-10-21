Catastrophic helicopter crash brings down Houston's communication tower, authorities confirm.

The incident involving a private touring helicopter occurred around 8 p.m. near Engelke Street and North Ennis Street, resulting in the collapse of a nearby tower, as reported by the Houston Fire Department. Footage from onlookers reveals firefighters urging the crowd to vacate the area due to a burning fire and a potential propane hazard.

By 9:30 p.m., the fire department declared that the blaze had been extinguished.

City Council member Mario Castillo confirmed the aircraft's identity.

At the time of writing, officials have not disclosed any casualties and the reason behind the crash remains uncertain.

Pictures released by the fire department depict the damaged tower twisted and resting amidst a clearing behind a row of houses.

As per CNN affiliate KPRC, Manuel Arciniega was present at the scene when the crash transpired. He recounted his experience to the affiliate, stating, "My buddy behind me told me to look up in the sky, and I just saw the cell tower crumbling down. They said a helicopter hit it."

The Federal Aviation Administration has vowed to investigate the crash, as reported by the fire department.

The fire department requested the public to stay away from the area, assuring us that they were handling the situation.

During the press briefing, the mayor urged us to keep the affected families in our thoughts and prayers.

