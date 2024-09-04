- Catastrophic Grenfell Tower Blaze: Report Unveils Grave Accusations

Shrouded in wrapping, the reinforced and hidden Grenfell Tower in West London ascends towards the heavens. This previous residential structure in the North Kensington district experienced a tremendous loss of 72 lives in a catastrophic fire during the early morning hours of June 14, 2017.

More than seven years since the fire, an investigative report has delivered a severe criticism towards authorities and companies.

"The straightforward truth is that all these fatalities could have been avoided," announced the investigation's chairperson, Martin Moore-Bick. This calamity was a "consequence of decades of negligence" by the central government and other accountable bodies regarding the usage of flammable materials on the external walls of high-rise buildings. The primary cause was carelessness, yet in certain instances, it was also avarice.

Negligence at Grenfell Tower

The fire that originated on the fourth floor rapidly propagated across the building's exterior. The cladding on the exterior played a fatal role, as was disclosed during the investigation.

The cladding was installed just before the disaster to enhance the 1974-built tower's appearance and energy efficiency. However, the aluminum panels with a plastic core were completely unsuitable and functioned as fuel for the fire.

Fire spreads to facade

The panels were installed due to a seemingly unending chain of misconduct and negligence by authorities and companies, as detailed in the present report. Fire safety regulations were loosely interpreted, test results were manipulated or misrepresented, and warnings were ignored.

Consequently, the tragedy of June 14, 2017, unfolded without obstruction. A malfunctioning refrigerator on the fourth floor triggered a fire that swiftly spread to the exterior.

London Fire Brigade commits errors

Less than half an hour following the first emergency call, the flames had already reached the upper levels of the high-rise. Dripping plastic from the exterior spread the fire throughout the building.

The London Fire Brigade is also accused of significant blunders. They advised people to remain in the burning building and wait for aid for an excessive length of time, even as it became apparent that the flames would rapidly engulf the entire building. For many, their apartments transformed into deathtraps. Some could only bid farewell via their mobile phones.

Grief, fury, and disappointment

The area surrounding the ravaged tower is now confined by a wooden barrier, embellished with countless messages, images, and mementos in numerous languages. English, Arabic, Spanish, Amharic - Grenfell Tower was home to people hailing from various parts of the world.

The anguish of the survivors and relatives is intertwined with fury and disappointment. "Individuals who made decisions placing profit above the safety of people should be imprisoned," stated Sandra Ruiz, whose 12-year-old niece perished in the fire, to the "Guardian" newspaper.

Nonetheless, the years-long investigation has not resulted in criminal charges. The responsibility to bring charges against the culprits now lies with the investigating authorities, said a representative of survivors and relatives. Whether and when this will occur remains uncertain. A police spokesperson announced that the report will be reviewed, which could take up to 18 months.

Starmer apologizes

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his shock in a parliamentary statement after the report's release. "I would like to extend my apologies on behalf of the British state to each and every one of you and all the families impacted by this tragedy: it should have never happened," the Labour politician declared. Full accountability must be ensured, and Grenfell should serve as a guideline for future building safety.

Britain must also ponder what type of country it wishes to be, Starmer continued. The residents of Grenfell Tower - a social housing block in one of the wealthiest parts of the nation - had repeatedly been disregarded due to their social status and background. "This even continued astonishingly after the disaster," Starmer said.

