Catastrophic explosion outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan results in fatalities of 2 individuals and leaves at least 8 wounded.

Authorities and the regional administration confirmed an explosion outside Pakistan's largest airport, which they attributed to a tanker blast.

However, the provincial home minister, Zia Ul Hassan, shared with Geo TV that it appeared to be a targeted attack against foreigners.

An anonymous Home Ministry source told the Associated Press that the attack was focused on Chinese nationals, with one reported injury. They chose anonymity due to lack of authorization to engage with the media.

Approximately 10,000 Chinese workers are present in Pakistan, predominantly involved in China's billion-dollar Belt and Road Project, linking south and central Asia with Beijing.

Footage depicted fires consuming vehicles and a massive plume of smoke billowing from the scene. A significant military presence was observed at the site, which had been secured with a perimeter.

Azfar Mahesar, the Deputy Inspector General East, suggested that the incident may have involved an oil tanker explosion.

"We're in the process of determining the incident's nature and cause. It's a time-consuming process." Mahesar added that several police officers were injured as well.

Both the home minister and inspector general paid visits to the blast site, although they opted against addressing the press.

Rahat Hussain, an employee of the civil aviation department, reported that the explosion was so powerful it resonated throughout the airport buildings.

The explosion at the airport had potential implications beyond Pakistan, as many Chinese workers involved in the Belt and Road Project were present in the region. The incident occurred near several key Asian nations that are part of this global initiative.

