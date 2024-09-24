Catastrophic assaults in Saporichya: one fatality, numerous injuries, and substantial damage observed

10:07 PM, Munz on Russian Navy crew's pessimism: "Ship may never sail again"As reported by Forbes, the crew of the Russian naval vessel "Admiral Kuznetsov" is being relocated to the frontline. The ship, notorious for its series of misfortunes, is under scrutiny by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz based in Moscow. The crew's redeployment could be a hint of Russia's economic struggles.

9:27 AM, Wuhledar's Critical Condition: Russian Troops seemingly advance?According to state media and bloggers, Russian troops have seemingly initialized the capture of the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar. Yuri Podolyaka, a pro-Russian war blogger, writes, "Russian units have entered Wuhledar - the attack on the city has commenced." Other pro-Russian war bloggers corroborate the attack. State-affiliated Russian media reports that the city, situated in the Donetsk region, is being besieged, and combat is raging to the city's east. Military analyst Colonel Reisner believes to ntv.de that the city is in a perilous situation and that it is highly doubtful that the 72nd mechanized brigade, armed with tanks and armored vehicles, can sustain the area.

9:27 AM, Russia and Ukraine's Drone Warfare at NightRussia's air defense allegedly repelled 13 Ukrainian drones in the dead of night. Six were shot down over Belgorod and Kursk regions and one over the Bryansk region, as per TASS news agency, citing Russian defense ministry sources. In turn, Ukraine's air force asserts it was assaulted by Russia with 81 drones and 4 missiles at night. 79 drones were reportedly downed or forced to crash. No civilian casualties or damage have been reported yet.

8:17 AM, Denmark's Bold Red-Line Statement against RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen supports granting permission for allies of Ukraine to employ more potent weapons against Russia. She said, "It's time to abandon this discussion about red lines." The red line, she believes, has already been breached - by Russia invading Ukraine. She will never tolerate Russian influence in determining morality within NATO, Europe, or Ukraine, she declares.

07:38 AM, Russian Fallen Soldiers: Buried and Missing to Save FundsAs per information from Ukrainian military intelligence, deceased Russian soldiers are reportedly being buried on the battlefield and listed as "missing" to avoid paying their families hefty compensation damages. "They kill them, the skirmishes continue, it's hot, they begin to stink, so we bury them instantly, and then they're reported missing. In that case, the family doesn't receive compensation," a man noted in a phone call with a resident of the Russian region of Belgorod, published by Kyiv Independent. Each fallen soldier entitles their family to a compensation ranging from $67,500 to $116,000.

06:59 AM, No Hope for Peace from Russia's StatementsUkrainian President Selenskyy promotes a "victory plan" in the US, but there is no indication of peace from Russia. "The Kremlin continues to send out public messages indicating its disinterest in a conflict resolution that doesn't require the unconditional surrender of the Ukrainian government and the annihilation of Ukraine as a state," writes the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). High-level Russian representatives have lately opposed participating in the following peace summit, and Kremlin spokesman Peskov reiterated Russia's unwillingness to negotiate until Ukraine capitulates. The ISW concludes that Russia has no intention of engaging in genuine peace negotiations with Ukraine and will only reference "peace plans" and "negotiations" to pressure the West into compelling Ukraine to surrender its autonomy and territorial integrity.

06:27 AM, Zelenskyy: US Determination Could End Russian Invasion SoonerAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, decisive action by the US government could expedite the termination of Russian aggression against Ukraine in the upcoming year. "Now, at the end of the year, we have a genuine opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the US," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on Telegram after a meeting with a bipartisan US congressional delegation. The Ukrainian leader is in the US to participate in UN General Assembly sessions and present his "victory plan" to the US government.

05:44 AM, Mi-8 Helicopter Torched by Teens in OmskAt a Russian air force base in Omsk last Saturday, two teenagers torched a Mi-8 helicopter using a Molotov cocktail, as per Telegram channel Baza. The 16-year-olds were subsequently detained, and they confessed to being offered a $20,000 bounty for executing the attack. The helicopter was extensively damaged, reports Russian media. This incident follows a similar assault on September 11, when two boys set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at Nojabrsk airport in the Tyumen region. Sabotage incidents, such as train derailments, have been recurring in various Russian regions. In January, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) claimed that some of Russia's railways were targeted by "unknown adversaries of the Putin regime."

04:44 G7 to Discuss Long-Range Missiles for KyivThe seven major democratic nations are set to discuss potential supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine, which could reach Russian territory, on Monday. This information was shared by the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during the UN General Assembly. It's also known that Russia is receiving new weapons, including Iranian rockets, despite Tehran continually denying this fact.

03:50 Zelensky: "Peace is Closer Than We Think"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses hope about a swift end to the conflict with Russia. He believes that peace is closer than we perceive, as stated in an interview with US broadcaster ABC News. The end of the war is approaching, and he appeals to the US and its allies to continue supporting Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties Following Russian Attacks on SaporizhzhiaRussian forces carried out their latest round of attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia on Tuesday evening, resulting in one death according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. A city official, speaking to public broadcaster Suspilne, reported five injuries, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 23 people were injured in previous attacks on the city and the night before. Two houses were destroyed in the latest attack, though the type of weapon used remains unclear, according to Fedorov's Telegram update. Russian forces targeted infrastructure in the city, causing a fire that was successfully extinguished by emergency services without causing any further injuries.

01:29 Ukrainian Military under Pressure in PokrovskThe Ukrainian military is experiencing pressure in the eastern part of the country, according to their own reports. The situation in Pokrovsk and Kurachove is tenser than ever, as reported by the General Staff in Kyiv. More than 50 out of the 125 attacks along the frontline occurred in this sector. The main offensive has been directed towards Pokrovsk, as mentioned by the Ukrainian military leadership. They also suggest that Russian troops are threatening to encircle several units near the mining town of Hirnyk. Similarly, Russian troops are also attempting to outflank defensive positions near Vuhledar, a city the Russians have previously failed to capture through direct assaults.

00:28 American Citizen Convicted for Child Abduction Attempt in RussiaA US citizen has been sentenced to six years in prison in Russia for attempting to leave the country with his Russian son without the mother's consent, as per judicial authorities. The court in Kaliningrad found the man guilty of "attempted abduction" and ordered him to serve his sentence in a labor camp. According to the verdict, the US citizen attempted to depart the country with his 4-year-old son without obtaining the mother's consent. He was caught attempting to cross the border into Poland through a forest area, block by border guards. Tensions between the US and Russia are currently very high due to the Ukraine conflict.

23:14 Russia Reports Deaths Following Attack on BelgorodThree people were killed and two others were injured in an attack on a Russian village near the Ukrainian border, as reported by the Belgorod regional authorities. The village of Archangelskoe, located five kilometers from the border, was allegedly bombarded by the Ukrainian army on Monday.

22:13 Zelensky Thanks Scholz for German Support After Meeting in New YorkFollowing his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude for Germany's support. "We are deeply grateful to Germany for its support," Zelensky wrote on Twitter. "Together, we have saved thousands of lives, and we can certainly do more to strengthen security across the entire European continent." Scholz, however, reiterated the German government's stance on not providing Ukraine with advanced weapons.

21:35 Forbes: While Russia's Only Aircraft Carrier Deteriorates, Crew Deployed to WarRussia has only one aircraft carrier, named "Admiral Kuznetsov," which has faced numerous issues since its launch in the 1980s, despite very few deployments. Now, Forbes reports that soldiers from the 15,000-strong Admiral Kuznetsov crew are being deployed to the war in Ukraine, rather than on the aircraft carrier. This is one of the measures being taken to meet Russia's monthly enlistment targets, which Forbes estimates at 30,000 new fighters each month. The Admiral Kuznetsov is reportedly in a state of disrepair and may soon become a permanent fixture along the coast of Murmansk.

