Catastrophe Report: Over 100 Lives Lost due to Hurricane Helena in the Southeastern Region of the U.S.

Hurricane "Helene" has claimed at least a hundred lives as it wreaked havoc across the southeastern United States, according to official sources. North Carolina recorded 39 deaths, followed by South Carolina with 25, Georgia with 17, Florida with 14, Tennessee with 4, and Virginia with 1 fatalities.

First hitting Florida as a Category 4 "extremely perilous" hurricane on Thursday, "Helene" later downgraded to a storm but continued to bring catastrophic destruction. Various states responded by declaring states of emergency, with North Carolina under flood warnings due to the potential breach of dams. The hurricane left a trail of destruction, damaging or obliterating homes, businesses, roads, and bridges. Over a thousand individuals sought refuge in emergency shelters.

An estimated 2.2 million households were left without electricity. Matt Targuagno, from the Department of Energy, acknowledged the intricate nature of the restoration efforts, stating that the process could take several additional days.

US authorities are coordinating relief efforts in the affected areas following the devastation caused by Hurricane "Helene". The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has deployed teams to provide assistance and resources to the states with the highest death tolls, including North Carolina and South Carolina.

Read also: