Animals - Cat mutilated - animal abuser on the loose in the Hohenlohe district

An unknown animal abuser is said to have pulled the fur off the tail of a cat from Bretzfeld (Hohenlohe district). The police assume that this is the same perpetrator or perpetrators as in another crime earlier this month in neighboring Öhringen, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The animal's fur had also been pulled off its tail. A vet had ruled out an accident at the time. With regard to the new case, the spokeswoman also said: "It is unlikely that it was an accident." It is not yet clear which tool was used for the severe mutilation. The perpetrator is also being investigated in all directions.

The acts are said to have taken place between Monday and Wednesday. The animal was last seen by its owners on Monday and returned on its own on Wednesday with the serious injuries. The police are asking the public for information.

Source: www.stern.de