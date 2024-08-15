- Cat exposed to bright sunlight - owner cooling down

In intense heat, a young cat was abandoned in a transport box near the Starnberger See. A 55-year-old Munich woman discovered the animal in a locked box at a beach and alerted the police.

It was later revealed that the 49-year-old owner from Munich had left the box with the cat near a tavern on Wednesday while she went swimming in over 30-degree heat, as reported by the police. The transport box had been there for at least an hour, according to the 49-year-old's statement to the officers. While there was cat milk and wet food in the box for the animal's care, the cat was found to be dehydrated.

The witness took the cat to an animal shelter where it was cared for. The responsible veterinary office has been informed and will decide on further action, according to the police. The owner is currently denied access to the animal.

