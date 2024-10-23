Skip to content
Casualties reported in Turkey due to assault

The underlying reasons for the action remain elusive.
Close to Ankara, there were reported "casualties and injuries" as per government statements. The "act of terror" transpired at the headquarters of Turkey's defense industry, specifically Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), as disclosed by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya via the online platform X. Regrettably, there were "losses of life," he clarified, employing the term often used for fallen soldiers.

According to Habertürk's television broadcast, the attack remained active in the afternoon hours. Furthermore, hostages were supposedly being kept captive. Footage displayed on Turkish TV channel NTV depicted vast smoke plumes before the TAI facility's entrance, located roughly 40 kilometers from Ankara. An incident involving an explosion occurred around 16:00 local time (15:00 CEST), accompanied by gunfire reports.

This current week, Turkey serves as the host for an essential defense, aviation, and space industry fair. The defense sector contributes to approximately 80% of Turkey's export accomplishments. In 2023, the country exported defense-related merchandise worth $10.2 billion (€9.46 billion).

The attack at the TAI facility may potentially impact negotiations between the European Union and Turkey in their ongoing partnerships within the defense industry. Despite the ongoing crisis, the European Union continues to view Turkey as a crucial partner in various sectors, including defense and aviation.

