Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsturn of the yearbrandenburgneeds

Castle parks remain closed on New Year's Eve

As in previous years, Potsdam's palace parks Sanssouci, Neuer Garten and Babelsberg will remain closed on New Year's Eve to protect the world heritage site. The parks will be monitored by security forces and will reopen on the morning of New Year's Day, the Prussian Palaces and Gardens...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
Snow lies in the cour d'honneur of the New Palace in Sanssouci Park in wintry weather. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Snow lies in the cour d'honneur of the New Palace in Sanssouci Park in wintry weather. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Potsdam - Castle parks remain closed on New Year's Eve

As in previous years, Potsdam's palace parks Sanssouci, Neuer Garten and Babelsberg will remain closed on New Year's Eve to protect the world heritage site. The parks will be monitored by security forces and will reopen on the morning of New Year's Day, the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation announced on Tuesday.

The foundation pointed out that it is expressly forbidden to set off fireworks in the parks due to the acute risk of fire. "The devastating fires at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris in April 2019 and the cathedral in Nantes in July 2020 have clearly shown the dangers to which the palaces and their art treasures as well as the parks and gardens can be exposed as a result of fire."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No flood warning for NRW yet

Days of rain and soaked ground: There is flooding in many places in NRW. The German Weather Service has lifted storm warnings. However, the authorities believe it is too early to give the all-clear.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three fire engines broken into at Christmas

Traces of burglary have been found on three fire engines in Charlottenburg-Nord. However, the perpetrator or perpetrators left without any loot on the night of December 25th, according to Berlin police on Tuesday. The attempted theft was noticed by an employee of a security company on the...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public