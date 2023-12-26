Potsdam - Castle parks remain closed on New Year's Eve

As in previous years, Potsdam's palace parks Sanssouci, Neuer Garten and Babelsberg will remain closed on New Year's Eve to protect the world heritage site. The parks will be monitored by security forces and will reopen on the morning of New Year's Day, the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation announced on Tuesday.

The foundation pointed out that it is expressly forbidden to set off fireworks in the parks due to the acute risk of fire. "The devastating fires at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris in April 2019 and the cathedral in Nantes in July 2020 have clearly shown the dangers to which the palaces and their art treasures as well as the parks and gardens can be exposed as a result of fire."

Source: www.stern.de