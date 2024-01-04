Berlin-Mitte - Cashier racially insulted and pulled by hair

A cashier in Berlin-Mitte has been racially insulted and pulled by the hair. According to police reports on Thursday, a 33-year-old man allegedly pushed his way to the checkout of a supermarket on Friedrichstraße on Wednesday. A 21-year-old cashier approached him, whereupon the customer insulted him in English as a monkey and made corresponding noises, according to the police. The employee therefore expelled him from the store. The 33-year-old then allegedly pulled him by the hair and grabbed his private parts.

Police officers finally arrested the suspect - they found an axe in a bag the man was carrying. The LKA's state security department, which is responsible for politically motivated crimes, is investigating. Surveillance videos from the supermarket were also viewed.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de