Cash transport robbed: Perpetrators on the run

An armed man robbed a cash van in the Billstedt district of Hamburg on Friday. On his return to the security vehicle, he hit the cash carrier, who was collecting money from stores near the Billstedt-Center, on the head with a weapon and took his money box, a police spokesman said in the evening. He then fled the scene.

A police patrol car with flashing blue lights at a scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Hamburg-Billstedt - Cash transport robbed: Perpetrators on the run

An armed man robbed a cash van in the Billstedt district of Hamburg on Friday. On his return to the security vehicle, he hit the cash carrier, who was collecting money from stores near the Billstedt-Center, on the head with a weapon and took his money box, a police spokesman said in the evening. He then fled the scene.

An immediate manhunt with several patrol cars and a helicopter was initially unsuccessful. The money carrier was reportedly slightly injured. It was not initially known how much money had been stolen. The "Hamburger Morgenpost" had previously reported.

Source: www.stern.de

