Cash machine packed in Transporter stolen

Three masked individuals have stolen an ATM. In order to apprehend them, the police are requesting assistance and providing information about the suspects.

The perpetrators at Steinhuder Meer pulled the ATM out of its mooring (Picture)
No trace - Cash machine packed in Transporter stolen

Bandits stole a ATM at Steinhuder Meer in Wunstorf. The three perpetrators tore the ATM out of its anchorage early in the morning and loaded it into a small transporter, as the police reported. The officers are now looking for witnesses.

The perpetrators fled with a white vehicle bearing Hamelen license plates. During the getaway, the trunk was reportedly open at first by a witness who placed a call to the emergency services. The perpetrators were masked. The police are investigating due to a particularly serious case of theft.

In an attempt to evade capture, the criminals abandoned the transporter near Lower Saxony's outskirts. The stolen ATM, now missing crucial components due to the incident, is posing challenges for automated transactions in Wunstorf's local Automat. The police department is urging local residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to Criminality.

