Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsandreas mundtgermanywastecompetitionnorth rhine-westphaliacartel officeFederal Cartel Officeservicestakeoverbonn

Cartel office keeps an eye on Rethmann Group

The Federal Cartel Office wants to examine whether the Rethmann Group will also have to notify takeovers of smaller companies in the waste disposal industry in future. Companies in the Rethmann Group are market leaders in many areas of the waste management industry, both nationally and in...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
A sign with a federal eagle hangs in front of the Federal Cartel Office in Bonn. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A sign with a federal eagle hangs in front of the Federal Cartel Office in Bonn. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Competition - Cartel office keeps an eye on Rethmann Group

The Federal Cartel Office wants to examine whether the Rethmann Group will also have to notify takeovers of smaller companies in the waste disposal industry in future. Companies in the Rethmann Group are market leaders in many areas of the waste management industry, both nationally and in several federal states, with considerable market shares, the authority reported in Bonn on Thursday. "The Rethmann Group has a very strong market position, particularly in the collection of residual waste and in the collection and processing of used glass," explained Andreas Mundt, President of the Federal Cartel Office. This was preceded by a so-called sector inquiry.

The background to this is the Act against Restraints of Competition (GWB). In order to be subject to merger control, a participating company must have achieved a turnover of at least 50 million euros and another company at least 17.5 million euros. In the case of smaller turnovers, the authority can only order notifications if there are indications that future mergers could significantly impede effective competition in Germany.

The family-run Rethmann Group comprises the three divisions Remondis, Rhenus and Saria. The group also holds a 34 percent stake in the French rail company Transdev Group. The waste management activities are primarily bundled at Remondis. According to its own figures, Remondis generates annual sales of more than seven billion euros and employs over 30,000 people in 30 countries.

Remondis turnover report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man seriously injured in robbery in Hamburg

After a brutal robbery of a 48-year-old man in Hamburg, the police are looking for two suspects and are asking for witnesses. During the crime on Monday in the Niendorf district, the victim was seriously injured by a stab wound to the back, cuts and blows with a baseball bat, police said on...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Speed camera in Elterlein blown up with pyrotechnics

Unknown perpetrators have blown up a speed camera in Elterlein in the Ore Mountains, causing extensive material damage. According to the police, the stationary speed measuring system was damaged to the tune of around 65,000 euros. The crime took place on Thursday night. The remains of an...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest