Competition - Cartel office keeps an eye on Rethmann Group

The Federal Cartel Office wants to examine whether the Rethmann Group will also have to notify takeovers of smaller companies in the waste disposal industry in future. Companies in the Rethmann Group are market leaders in many areas of the waste management industry, both nationally and in several federal states, with considerable market shares, the authority reported in Bonn on Thursday. "The Rethmann Group has a very strong market position, particularly in the collection of residual waste and in the collection and processing of used glass," explained Andreas Mundt, President of the Federal Cartel Office. This was preceded by a so-called sector inquiry.

The background to this is the Act against Restraints of Competition (GWB). In order to be subject to merger control, a participating company must have achieved a turnover of at least 50 million euros and another company at least 17.5 million euros. In the case of smaller turnovers, the authority can only order notifications if there are indications that future mergers could significantly impede effective competition in Germany.

The family-run Rethmann Group comprises the three divisions Remondis, Rhenus and Saria. The group also holds a 34 percent stake in the French rail company Transdev Group. The waste management activities are primarily bundled at Remondis. According to its own figures, Remondis generates annual sales of more than seven billion euros and employs over 30,000 people in 30 countries.

Remondis turnover report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de