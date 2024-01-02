Traffic - Cars rammed while high on nitrous oxide? Indictment against 20-year-old

The Berlin public prosecutor's office has brought charges against a 20-year-old man. The man allegedly drove under the influence of nitrous oxide at night last May and lost control of his car, as the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. He is said to have rammed into three other cars on Schnellerstraße in the Niederschöneweide district of Treptow-Köpenick. The resulting property damage amounted to almost 30,000 euros. The 20-year-old now has to answer to a juvenile court judge for endangering road traffic.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de