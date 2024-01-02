Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsindictmentcarpublic prosecutor's officecriminalitydrugsberlinlaughing gastraffic

Cars rammed while high on nitrous oxide? Indictment against 20-year-old

The Berlin public prosecutor's office has brought charges against a 20-year-old man. The man allegedly drove under the influence of nitrous oxide at night last May and lost control of his car, as the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. He is said to have rammed into three other...

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic - Cars rammed while high on nitrous oxide? Indictment against 20-year-old

The Berlin public prosecutor's office has brought charges against a 20-year-old man. The man allegedly drove under the influence of nitrous oxide at night last May and lost control of his car, as the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. He is said to have rammed into three other cars on Schnellerstraße in the Niederschöneweide district of Treptow-Köpenick. The resulting property damage amounted to almost 30,000 euros. The 20-year-old now has to answer to a juvenile court judge for endangering road traffic.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Zieschang: Long flood operation ahead

During a visit to Sangerhausen in the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, Saxony-Anhalt's Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang predicted that the local flood operation would last a long time. "The particular challenge here is that we are facing a long operation," said the CDU politician on Tuesday. At...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Zieschang: Long flood operation ahead

During a visit to Sangerhausen in the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, Saxony-Anhalt's Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang predicted that the local flood operation would last a long time. "The particular challenge here is that we are facing a long operation," said the CDU politician on Tuesday. At...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public