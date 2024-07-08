Fatal accident - Carousel accident in Fürth - victim was known to operator

A man killed by an accident at a carousel in Fürth was a acquaintance of the operator. However, the man had not worked on the amusement ride, according to a police spokeswoman. The scene was secured for forensic examination and investigation by an expert.

Whether the carousel could reopen before the end of the summer festival in the Hardhöhe district was initially unclear, according to the police. The festival was supposed to continue regularly until Wednesday, but without music and the planned fireworks, according to statements from the city of Fürth. The operator was well-known in the city and had often represented himself at local festivals, said a city spokeswoman.

A fallen shoe led to the accident

According to police reports, a 31-year-old man was hit by the carousel on Sunday evening as he tried to retrieve a shoe from the ride during operation. He was trapped between the carousel and the ground. Bystanders freed the man, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The police are now investigating whether the operator has committed a negligent manslaughter. The suspicion of negligent homicide is in the room.

Kärwas in Fürth

