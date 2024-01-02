Skip to content
Carolers bring blessing to Brandenburg state parliament

The Brandenburg state parliament will receive a royal visit next week: carol singers from Falkensee in Havelland will bring their blessing to the parliamentarians, as the state parliament announced on Tuesday. Ulrike Liedtke, President of the State Parliament, will receive the young visitors in...

A child of the carol singers places the blessing above the entrance to the office of the President....aussiedlerbote.de
Parliament - Carolers bring blessing to Brandenburg state parliament

The Brandenburg state parliament will receive a royal visit next week: carol singers from Falkensee in Havelland will bring their blessing to the parliamentarians, as the state parliament announced on Tuesday. Ulrike Liedtke, President of the State Parliament, will receive the young visitors in Potsdam. The carol singers collect donations for children in need.

The motto of this year's Three Kings' Singing campaign is "Together for our Earth - in Amazonia and worldwide". According to the Children's Missionary Society, the focus is on the preservation of creation and the respectful treatment of people and nature using the example of the Amazon in South America. The nationwide campaign was launched in 1959 by Catholic children's and youth work.

Sternsinger - Epiphany singing

