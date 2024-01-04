Bundesliga - Carl Zeiss Jena signs Bürger as new coach

Henning Bürger is head coach of the regional soccer league club FC Carl Zeiss Jena for the second time. The 54-year-old has signed a contract until the summer of 2025 and will lead the Thuringians' training kick-off on Thursday afternoon. This was announced by the club. Bürger was already coach of the FCC in the 2007/08 second division season and was also in charge as interim coach at the end of 2022. His predecessor René Klingbeil was surprisingly let go shortly before the turn of the year.

"Henning Bürger is a soccer coach who, as head coach, also builds a bridge to our own young talent, which is a key component in the implementation of our concept for the future," said sporting director Stefan Böger. Bürger is an absolute team player with good and clear communication.

U19 coach Munier Raychouni will be the new head coach's assistant for the time being. Jena also signed a new goalkeeping coach, although the name has not yet been announced.

The season has been disappointing so far for the 1982 European Cup finalists. After a weak start, they steadily worked their way up the table, but after two recent defeats against the relegation-threatened clubs from Chemnitz and Zwickau, they are only in eighth place. They are 14 points behind league leaders Greifswald. This season, the champions of the north-east division will be promoted directly to the 3rd division.

