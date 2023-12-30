Regional league - Carl Zeiss Jena releases coaching team around boss Klingbeil

Regional league soccer club FC Carl Zeiss Jena has released the coaching team around head coach René Klingbeil. After an "intensive and in-depth analysis and evaluation of the first half of the season and the associated sporting development of the entire team", according to the press release on Friday, "the decision was made to make a change to the coaching team as part of the overall strategic direction of the club and the further implementation of the future concept." In addition to Klingbeil, assistant coach René Lange and goalkeeping coach Nico Hinz have also been relieved of their duties.

The ambitious Thuringians, who finished the previous season second in the table, are in eighth place with 23 points after 17 matchdays, 14 points behind league leaders Greifswalder FC. After a poor start with five games without a win, the team recovered, but were beaten 5-2 by relegation-threatened Chemnitzer FC and FSV Zwickau at the end of the season. Klingbeil defended the state cup title with Jena last season and has already reached the semi-finals this season.

Those responsible at the fourth division club, led by new sporting director Stefan Böger, who was appointed at the beginning of November, now want to find a successor "in the next few days at full speed".

Carl Zeiss Jena website Press release from Carl Zeiss Jena

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de