Carinthia serves as the Austrian base for its own version of Silicon Valley, boasting a flourishing tech industry.

Dr. Christina Hirschl: In terms of the European perspective, I'd say Carinthia is quite the hotspot for the microelectronics biz, or specifically, for Electronic Based Systems (EBS). Pivotal to this success tale is Silicon Austria Labs (SAL), now a top-tier global research center leading in electronics and software-driven systems, and a frontrunner in this field.

Dr. Christina Hirschl: I reckon it's the tight-knit network that makes Carinthia so appealing for ICT and microelectronics. Once a region identifies a specific strength and nurtures it, similar businesses tend to flock there like moths to a flame. The bond between Carinthia and Styria in the ICT and microelectronics sphere has grown particularly strong these days. Companies like Infineon, AMS, AT&S, NXP, and TDK add their weight, while serving as strong corporate allies, thereby boosting Carinthia's allure. I reckon certain phenomena simply materialize within this ecosystem. However, let's not forget about a sort of synergy effect resulting from what Carinthia offers in general. When considering the world, Carinthia never falls short in offering a dream work-life balance, excellent quality of life, safety, and education. Basically, a strength field has arisen in Carinthia with ICT and microelectronics that warrants further promotion. Paired with the perks the region has to offer, ideal conditions prevail both professionally and personally.

Dr. Christina Hirschl: Absolutely! I find it nothing short of amazing how South Austria has evolved and excelled in microelectronics lately. With a 1,500 square meter clean room, we're among the European elite, perhaps even top 5 or 6. Moreover, the Silicon Alps Cluster, functioning as a network partner connecting Carinthia and Styria, overtly positions us as a region. It's not too far-fetched to call it a Silicon Valley.

Dr. Christina Hirschl: In the European perspective, I'd say Carinthia boasts a favorable spot within the microelectronics industry, or rather, EBS. SAL is an essential piece of that puzzle, evolving into a world-class research center and trailblazer in electronics and software-driven systems.

Dr. Christina Hirschl: In short, I believe Carinthia has crafted a rock-solid foothold. Recently, I was thrilled to learn that significant investments for microelectronics research will flow to Austria via the new "Chips JU" funding program – and Carinthia is directly in its crosshairs. In layman's terms, we have many corporate partners and research centers that have secured highly competitive Horizon Europe grants and brought them to Austria. Even better, SAL ranked among the top 3, a cherry on top. But apart from that, plenty is brewing in Carinthia as we speak. One notable shift is that we're increasingly joining the big leagues, with major European players like CEA-Leti, IMEC, and the Fraunhofer Institutes reaching out. I have a good feeling about microelectronics' European focus, driven by the chip sector, leading to immense activity in the upcoming years. I see this as a massive opportunity for Europe and Carinthia specifically.

SAL collaborates internationally and considers itself a partner to small and medium-sized enterprises in the region. What's its goal?

Dr. Christina Hirschl: Actually, there are numerous SMEs that join our ecosystem and capitalize on the SAL network. For us, it's not about how much money a partner invests in our research center, but rather the influence a project has on economic viability, sustainability, or society. Many of the projects we collaborate on are lengthy endeavors, and seeing their culmination in a store shelf or adopted into daily life is an indescribable delight. Being both a local advocate and aiding our region to prosper deems equally important in our professional ethos as international success.

Since the end of last year, there's Austria's largest research cleanroom at the research site in Villach. What opportunities does this present for established (and potential new, incoming) companies?

https://www.carinthia.com/de

Dr. Christina Hirschl:

Dr. Christina Hirschl: What we've accomplished in Villach is nothing short of revolutionary. Austria has put a substantial amount of capital into a field that would've been difficult to explore without the necessary tech. A clean room's potential is vast. It's not just about classic research, but also manufacturing small batches directly within the clean room. When a firm like Infineon innovates, they often wonder which new materials should jump right into their clean room. SAL has the capacity to manufacture smaller wafer quantities, thereby bridging the so-called "valley of tears" between the launch series and tens of thousands of units. It's also worth mentioning that any company, in theory, can use our clean room. However, strict confidentiality agreements and the ability for our equipment to work with various recipes exclusive to the partner company are a given. Specifically for SMEs and start-ups, SAL has devised its own processes, which we share with our industrial partners. This means that if a (smaller) industrial ally has an groundbreaking idea yet-to-see-the-world, they could manufacture the corresponding wafers in our clean room in a quantity that a start-up could sell its initial series. That's the basic idea.

Dr. Christina Hirschl: To put it simply, my dissertation's focus is on chaos theory, which delves into how a tiny adjustment in a system can drastically alter the entire system. Everyone's probably familiar with the metaphorical Australian butterfly that triggers a storm in Europe with a single flap of its wings. I was enthralled by this concept in the past. But as time went on, I realized that science was missing something essential in this context for me. I am particularly drawn to research when it makes a difference. Has our world become a little better, cooler, safer, more efficient, or more eco-friendly? Such factors motivate me. I also find it exhilarating when diverse minds collaborate on a single project. In my opinion, innovation is born from such cooperation. Sometimes, all it takes is for the right people to convene over a cup of coffee in the kitchen, discuss ideas, and scribble down a few notes on the whiteboard. Simply put, bringing the right people together often builds something remarkable. I firmly believe that collaboration, individuality, and uniqueness are powerful keywords in our current era.

Additional resources can be found at these links:

Carnia Marketing: https://www.carinthia.com/de

Insights on ICT and microelectronics in Carinthia: https://carinthia.com/de/wirtschaft-technologie/ikt-und-mikro-elektronik/

Dr. Christina Hirschl: The core infrastructure in Carinthia includes state-of-the-art facilities like the 1,500 square meter clean room, which places it among the European elite in microelectronics research.

Dr. Christina Hirschl: This state-of-the-art clean room presents many opportunities for established companies and potential newcomers. For instance, it can bridge the "valley of tears" between the launch series and mass production, making it easier for start-ups to bring their products to market.

Read also: