Carinthia emerges as a bustling region witnessing economic expansion

From now on, instead of circumnavigating the mountains as previously, the train in Carinthia will traverse the Koralpe mountain range. This significant shift with the introduction of Koralmbahn has far-reaching implications beyond the logistics sector. A thorough location study has been conducted to understand how the economic region will transform.

As part of the new southern route, Koralmbahn bridges Austria's northern and southern parts in an eco-friendly and modern manner. Journey times will drastically decrease: Instead of 2 hours and 40 minutes, the trip between Graz and Klagenfurt will shave down to just 45 minutes from December 2025. And that's not all! As a crucial component of the Baltic-Adriatic Corridor, the southern route ranks as one of Europe's most vital infrastructure projects.

Seamless North-South Connectivity

The Baltic-Adriatic axis acts as a significant European transport artery, connecting approximately 50 million people across various EU member states. It traverses different routes, starting at the Polish Baltic Sea ports, continuing through the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Austria, and eventually reaching the Italian and Slovenian Adriatic ports. Together with the Semmering Base Tunnel, scheduled for completion in 2030, the Koralmbahn reinforces one of Europe's major transport axes. The route's core lies in the Koralmtunnel, the world's sixth-longest railway tunnel, measuring 33 kilometers in length.

The resulting transformation in the region is immense. Graz and Klagenfurt becoming adjacent creates a substantial new, central economic region with vast potential. This result is also the consequence of the "South Austria Economic Region" location study, led by Eric Kirschner, head of the research group for regional economics and structural policy at Joanneum Research.

Globally Recognized Region

One of the central findings is the emergence of a new urban agglomeration with around 1.1 to 1.2 million inhabitants, extending from Villach to Graz. "This naturally fosters corresponding international visibility and significantly strengthens the region," says Eric Kirschner. Particularly the areas between Klagenfurt and Graz will experience a significant boost, predicts the expert. "If these regions invest in their potential, they can potentially counteract the demographic trend due to the improved accessibility."

The economic vitality of the new urban region will also be stimulated, as Kirschner explains: "Estimated commuting networks will increase by about a third on average, thereby fostering incremental connections. This means intensified interconnection in the labor market, increased competition, and subsequently, enhanced productivity."

"Nearly all economic sectors can experience considerable gains"

The degree of interregional interconnections' increase is challenging to predict, says Kirschner. "It's plausible that we might underestimate the impact of the Koralmbahn compared to analogous projects like the Öresund Bridge." Despite the impact varying across different economic sectors, Kirschner believes that nearly all sectors can experience significant gains.

Logistics Hub Carinthia

Carinthia holds a strategically favorable position, epitomized by the Logistik Center Austria Süd in the municipality of Arnoldstein. Capturing a hypothetical circle around it, all major European logistics hubs are within a four-hour reach, including Vienna, Munich, and Prague. Besides short distances and a central location in Europe, the region's significance also stems from ambitious infrastructure projects like the Koralmbahn, Europe's first railway customs corridor between Trieste and Villach, and partners such as the Logistik Center Austria Süd.

The introduction of Koralmbahn has opened up opportunities for group projects in the logistics sector, as the region becomes a hub for European transportation. With the completion of Europe's first railway customs corridor between Trieste and Villach, Carinthia is poised to take a leading role in logistics, providing ample opportunities for collaborative projects.

