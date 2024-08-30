Cargo aircraft safety authorities issue alerts about potential blazes.

National Safety Agencies issue alert on "unusual blaze episodes" instigated by anonymous sources through cargo transporters. "We've got intel on multiple package deliveries, dispatched by individual senders, destined for locations across Europe, that ignited during transit to their intended recipients in various European nations," a safety advisory distributed to aerial transport and logistics operators by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) reveals. The possibility of Russia-linked subversion isn't dismissed within security intelligence circles.

The initial investigation suggests that some of these unusual blaze episodes might originated from cargo transporters heading to Germany. Despite the ongoing investigation, Germany has been placed under higher security alert due to these mysterious fires.

