Starnberg - Careless: Senior citizen critically injured

An 85-year-old man was critically injured in an accident in Feldafing (Starnberg district) when he carelessly tried to cross a road. This was reported by the police on Wednesday. According to the report, the man got off a bus on Tuesday afternoon and wanted to cross the road. A car hit the 85-year-old, who was difficult to recognize due to his dark clothing. He was thrown into the grass verge next to the road. The man was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Source: www.stern.de