Cardinal Woelki: The Ukrainian war must not be forgotten in Germany

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne plans to continue supporting aid organizations and people in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. During a multi-day visit to the country, he gained the impression that the war would continue for some time. This makes him "deeply affected," Woelki said in Kyiv. "That's why it's important that the war not be forgotten in Germany." During his visit, which is expected to last until Monday, Woelki planned meetings with representatives of various aid projects. His schedule included stops in Lviv (Lviv), Kyiv, Bucha, and Irpin. Especially after his visit to Bucha, he became aware of the importance of standards like the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law. On the ground, he saw very concretely that these standards had not been upheld in Bucha, the cardinal said. Bucha has become a symbol of the atrocities of the war, with some bodies found with their hands tied behind their backs. The images of the bodies lying in the street went around the world in early April 2022, days after the Russian withdrawal.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, the Archdiocese of Cologne has supported aid projects in Ukraine with more than 1.2 million euros. "We must catch the people," Woelki said. "We will continue to be engaged." We must stand by the Ukrainians, but also see that people on the other side are also losing relatives, he said, looking at Russia.

18:29 Ukraine reports intensified Russian attacks in the Kherson regionRussian troops are increasing their activities near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region, according to Dmytro Lykhovyi, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Tavria military group. This has led the Ukrainian forces to seek new positions, he said. The small village is a key settlement in the heavily contested Dnipro bridgehead in the Russian-occupied Kherson region. Before the war against Ukraine, fewer than 1,000 people lived there. "Seven (Russian) attacks were repelled at a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson Oblast, north of the village of Krynky, where our units have taken up new positions. The enemy is more active there than last week," Lychowyi said on Ukrainian state television. Due to the marshy terrain, it is difficult to build fortifications, establish observation posts, and take up firing positions in the area, he said. "If Russian troops use artillery in hot weather and drop incendiary munitions from drones, fires break out," making it difficult to hold positions, Lykhovyi added.**

18:05 Russian medium-range bomber crashes in SiberiaA Russian Air Force medium-range bomber of the Tu-22M3 type (NATO code Backfire) crashed in Siberia during a routine flight near Irkutsk, the state news agency TASS reported. The crew was able to bail out with parachutes. A technical problem with the four-seat supersonic bomber was suspected as the cause of the incident. The bomber, which was developed in the late 1960s and produced in various versions until 1993, can be armed with guided missiles, cruise missiles, and possibly also the hypersonic "Kinshal" missile.**

17:34 Ukraine Reports Deaths and Injuries from Russian Glide Bomb Strikes in Kharkiv RegionAuthorities report several Russian glide bomb attacks in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region, resulting in deaths and injuries. In the Kupiansk district, Russian troops struck a civilian facility, killing two civilians and injuring one, according to the state-run Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform," citing a Telegram post by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration. In another glide bomb attack on the city of Solotschiw, six people were injured, including a 12-year-old child, the regional police communications department reported on Telegram.

17:03 Lukashenko Calls for Russia-Ukraine Talks AgainAgainst the backdrop of Ukraine's offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has again called for negotiations. "We should sit down at the negotiating table and end this conflict. Neither the Ukrainians, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need this," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian state TV Rossija, according to the Belarusian news agency Belta. Belarus, a Russian ally, has supported Moscow's attack on Ukraine since the war began, allowing Russian troops to enter northern Ukraine from its territory. Lukashenko has repeatedly offered his services as a mediator for peace talks. He now claims that the West, especially high-ranking U.S. officials, are interested in escalating the conflict. "They want us to destroy each other," Lukashenko said. Ukraine has been defending against Russia's invasion since February 2022.

16:46 General Freuding: Ukrainians Aware of Risks in Their OffensiveThe military coordinator of German Ukraine aid, Major General Christian Freuding, understands the Ukrainian decision to launch an offensive on Russian territory. "Wherever the military commander sees an opportunity to take the initiative, he must seize it. Based on my impressions and conversations, the Ukrainians are aware of the risks they are taking with this operation, but it can lead to significant momentum if it is successfully executed," Freuding said in the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt." Freuding recently visited Ukraine for talks. The advance is a "good indicator that Ukrainian forces continue to have the will and capability to succeed and win this war," he explained.

"The strength of the Ukrainian forces for this attack operation is four brigades, which is 4,000 to 6,000 soldiers. They are supported by 2,000 to 4,000 men and women in logistics and air defense from Ukrainian territory," Freuding said. The depth of the captured territory is approximately 30 kilometers, and the width is about 65 kilometers. "The total area in which Ukrainian forces are operating - not controlling, but operating - is estimated at about 1,000 square kilometers. This is significant because it is roughly the same order of magnitude as the territory lost by Ukrainian forces to Russian forces since the beginning of the year."

16:19 Reports: Ukraine Deploying British Challenger 2 Tanks on Russian SoilUkraine has been using British Challenger 2 tanks in its incursion into Russia since last week, according to consistent reports from British media outlets BBC and Sky News, citing unnamed sources. Previously, the British Ministry of Defence had stated that there was no change in policy and that Ukraine had the right to use UK-supplied weapons on Russian territory, excluding Storm Shadow missiles. The ministry did not comment on the specific weapons being used in the current deployment on Russian soil. The anonymous sources told BBC and Sky News that this includes modern Challenger 2 tanks, with at least 14 of these tanks having been in use in Ukraine since January 2023, one of which was confirmed destroyed in September 2023.

15:58 Ukraine Denies Involvement in Nord Stream Sabotage AgainUkraine's government has again denied involvement in the sabotage act against the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Instead, it is very likely that Russia is responsible for the September 2022 attack, according to Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who told Reuters today. "Such an act requires significant technical and financial resources," Podoliak said. "And who had all that at the time of the attack? Only Russia." Three out of the four pipelines that pumped Russian gas directly to Germany were destroyed in the attacks. The investigation is being led by the Federal Prosecutor General in Karlsruhe. It was revealed on Wednesday that a first arrest warrant had been issued for a Ukrainian living in Poland, but he was able to flee to Ukraine. The act is suspected to be connected to Russia's war against Ukraine, which began with the invasion in February 2022.

15:40 Zelensky Reports Capture of Russian Town of SudjaAccording to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers have completely taken control of the Russian town of Sudja in the Kursk region. A Ukrainian military command center is being established there, Zelensky said (see entry 15:21). Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 had already broadcast footage on Wednesday that was reported to show the town, located around ten kilometers from the border, under Ukrainian control. The footage showed burned-out Russian military vehicle columns and Ukrainian soldiers distributing aid to locals and removing Russian flags from administrative buildings.

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command in Kursk RegionAfter Ukrainian troops advanced into the neighboring Russian region of Kursk, Kyiv has set up a military command for the territory it controls. The command will be responsible for maintaining law and order and addressing the priority needs of the population, said Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. General-Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the commander. Syrskyi also said that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive.

14:57 Moscow Announces More Troops for Border Regions

Russia's Defense Minister, Andrei Belousov, has announced an increase in troops and resources for the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk, bordering Ukraine. Belousov stated in Moscow that the General Staff has prepared a plan with additional measures. "The primary goal is to improve the efficiency of the troops management system in cooperation with other security agencies," Belousov said at a meeting on the protection of Russian border regions, with a focus on the Belgorod region. He also stated that he would personally oversee the implementation of the plan, emphasizing the need to protect Russia's territorial integrity, population, and infrastructure in the border regions. The plan involves better coordination among the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory, although these claims are unverified by independent sources.

Last Tuesday, Kiev's ground troops entered Russian territory in the Kursk region for the first time since the nearly two and a half year-long Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have advanced, taking control of dozens of settlements. The incursion of enemy troops with tanks and heavy artillery has caused widespread surprise among the Russian population about the state of the state border.

14:26 Media Campaign and State of Emergency - Russia Complains: Victims of Ukrainian Aggression

The conflict in Ukraine has long since become a war of images. Video footage shows destroyed military positions, media channels report on alleged partial victories. Moscow is now using the current Kursk offensive to spread another distorted narrative.

13:58 Russians Flee Border Region: "We Hid in the Bushes"

After Ukrainian soldiers entered the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report harrowing moments. "We hid in the bushes," Tatjana Anikejewa told Russian state television. She claimed to have had to leave the village of Sudscha in a hurry. "The sound of the gunfire went on non-stop. The house was shaking," she said.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian Missile Intercepted Over Lgov

For over a week, Ukrainian troops have been fighting Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing in the Russian region of Kursk. The acting governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, ordered the evacuation of the Gluschkowo district, located northwest of Sudscha. This suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing in the area. According to Russian reports, more than 120,000 residents of the region have already been evacuated to safety. Russian troops have intercepted a Ukrainian missile over the city of Lgov in the Russian region of Kursk, according to the acting governor, Alexei Smirnov. Falling debris injured two locals, Smirnov reported.

13:18 Russia: Village of Iwaniwka in Donetsk Taken

Russian troops have taken the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to the Russian government. The state-run Russian news agency Interfax reported this, citing the Defense Ministry.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia has escalated to active sabotage" After suspicions of sabotage at the Cologne-Wahn barracks, the question arises: How secure is Germany against hybrid attacks from Russia? Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter beginning after a phase of restraint. Extremists from both the right and left played a significant role in this.

12:11 Little relief for Eastern Front despite push into Russian territory The Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the eastern front of the country. Despite the Ukrainian push into Russian territory on the northern border, the main front in Ukraine will not be relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to hold the majority of its troops in this direction (Eastern Front) and is trying to achieve successes," says the officer Serhij Zehozkij on television. The Ukrainian General Staff counts 58 engagements. This is the highest number of engagements reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "This would cause great turmoil in Russia" Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being sent to the Kursk Oblast to stop the Ukrainian advance. ntv-Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of an American in Russia.

11:02 Chechen unit claims to have retaken location in Kursk According to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit, Russian troops have retaken the village of Martynowka in the Kursk Oblast. General-Major Apti Alaudinow expresses this on Russian state television. Such claims about the combat situation cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's soldiers in Kursk simply fled The situation in the Kursk region, attacked by the Ukrainian military, remains unclear. However, President Selenskyj sheds some light on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the region complain that they have been abandoned by the Russian leadership and the military.

10:13 Russia declares state of emergency for region of Belgorod The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency for the Belgorod Oblast. This was already declared for the neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers suddenly invaded on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko explains regarding Belgorod that the situation there remains complex and tense. "As a result of the terrorist attacks by Ukrainian armed groups in the Belgorod Oblast, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, and there are dead and injured."

10:00 Defense ministers of Ukraine and USA discuss situation The Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerow has discussed the combat situation and the military needs of Ukraine with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin. Umerow also thanked Austin for "the continuous and comprehensive support since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia," the Defense Ministry in Kyiv reports.

09:31 WSJ: Zelensky Approved Nord Stream Sabotage

Private businessmen allegedly initiated a small operation, overseen by a high-ranking general, to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, according to the Wall Street Journal. President Zelensky initially approved the plan but later attempted, unsuccessfully, to call it off. The act of sabotage, which cost $300,000, was ultimately carried out by a small crew of six members on a small yacht. "I always laugh when I read media speculation about a large operation involving intelligence agencies, submarines, drones, and satellites," said an officer involved in the plot to the newspaper. "This all came from a drunken night and the iron will of a handful of people who had the courage to risk their lives for their country." Zelensky reacted after CIA intervention and wanted to stop the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valeriy Saluschnyj, continued the sabotage.

08:48 Ukraine: All 29 Russia-Launched Drones Shot Down

Ukraine reports shooting down all 29 drones launched by Russia overnight. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, it was reported.

08:08 Ukraine Destroys Russian Kasta Radar - Cost: $60 Million

Military intelligence counterintelligence officers in Ukraine, in cooperation with the country's defense forces, destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the Saporischschja war zone, the SBU press office reported. The long-range reconnaissance radar costs around $60 million to manufacture. "In fact, this radar was the 'eye' of the Russian air defense that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the background, carefully camouflaged it, and moved it often. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the explanation said.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to Become 'Buffer Zone'

The Ukrainian army says it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine and establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a major offensive. "Establishing a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy fire," said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

06:45 Russia Recruits Workers to Dig Trenches in Kursk via Job Portals

Russian job portals are advertising positions for digging trenches in the Kursk region as Ukrainian forces gain ground in the Russian border area, CNN reports. Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. The job ads seek "general workers" capable of digging fortifications in the Kursk area, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine: Over 100 Russian Soldiers Captured in Kursk

The Ukrainian forces operating in the Kursk region have captured over 100 Russian soldiers, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukrainian forces have advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further Evacuation Ordered in KurskIn the Russian region of Kursk, more residents are being asked to leave their homes following Ukraine's advance. Governor Alexei Smirnov has ordered the evacuation of the village of Glushkowo, where around 4,500 people live. The Ukrainian border is 11 kilometers away. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that 121,000 people had been evacuated or had left the region on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Attacks on Russian Military AirbasesThe Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed attacks on four Russian air force bases overnight. Military aircraft, including Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets, were stationed at the bases in the Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod regions. The main targets were oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The consequences of the attacks are still being assessed.

23:24 US Citizen Arrested in RussiaA district court in Moscow has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative detention for "petty hooliganism." Earlier, the country's top investigative body had reported that it had opened a criminal case against the US citizen for using violence against a government official. According to the Russian news agency TASS, this could result in up to five years in prison. TASS reports that the man refused to provide his personal details at a hotel and became aggressive, and later struck a police officer when taken to a police station. The US government has responded cautiously. "We are aware of these reports of the arrest of another American citizen in Russia," said Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters. "We are working to gather as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and to determine if consular assistance is possible."

22:10 Ukraine Reports Russian Attack on Odessa PortRussia's military is reportedly targeting the port infrastructure of Odessa, according to Ukrainian reports. At least two people were injured in the attack on the Black Sea facility, regional authorities said. The two known cases involve a port worker and a driver of grain transports, according to the prosecutor general's office. The governor in charge, Oleh Kiper, added that Russia used a ballistic missile in the attack. No Russian statement has been provided.

21:50 Pistorius warns of potential sabotage at the German Armed Forces after security incidentsDefense Minister Boris Pistorius has advised increased vigilance following security incidents at the Luftwaffe base in Cologne-Wahn and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We responded swiftly to both incidents, securing access, tightening controls, involving investigative authorities, and ordering lab tests. These incidents show that we must remain vigilant," Pistorius told "Der Spiegel". "Of course, we are reviewing our security measures and adjusting them as necessary. This process has already begun," the SPD politician emphasized. There are currently no concrete indications of a connection between the two incidents in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. "Now we must await further investigation results and act calmly. We rely on the proven cooperation with the competent investigative authorities," said Pistorius (see also entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor files first charges in espionage scandal involving RussiaThe public prosecutor's office in Austria has filed charges for the first time against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott. This includes espionage for Russia. According to the indictment, Ott, as an official of the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna, is accused of having commissioned another employee, on behalf of a member of the right-wing populist FPÖ party, to obtain information about the participants of a meeting of European intelligence services. Both Ott and the former FPÖ member Hans-Jörg Jenewein are accused of violating official secrets. They face up to three years in prison, according to the public prosecutor's office. A date for the start of the trial has not yet been set. Specifically, Ott is accused of having provided Jenewein with the names of several intelligence service employees, thereby endangering, among other things, the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities. Jenewein is also accused of having passed on confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his participation in the investigative committee on the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After sabotage alarm at the German Armed Forces: CDU sees Defense Ministry responsiblePolice and state protection are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the Luftwaffe base in Cologne-Wahn due to suspicion of a sabotage action against the German Armed Forces. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were discovered, a spokesman for the German Armed Forces in Cologne said in front of the base. The CDU defense politician Serap Güler now sees the Defense Ministry responsible for clarifying open questions: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider was able to gain access to supposedly well-secured military bases," she told "Der Spiegel". "At the same time, it is commendable that the German Armed Forces recognized the incidents early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24).

You can read all previous developments here.

Cardinal Woelki expressed concern that the attack on Ukraine may not be forgotten in Germany, given the ongoing Russian invasion and the atrocities witnessed in places like Bucha. The Archdiocese of Cologne, led by Cardinal Woelki, has continued its support for aid projects in Ukraine with significant financial contributions, acknowledging the need to assist people on both sides of the conflict.

Read also: