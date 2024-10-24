Cardi B encounters a medical predicament.

American Hip-Hop Artiste Cardi B Has Called Off Her Show at an Atlanta Festival Due to a "Health Crisis", Expressing:

Cardi B regrettably articulated on Instagram that she's had to spend the past couple of days in the hospital dealing with a health predicament. She was scheduled to take the stage at an Atlanta-based music festival in the forthcoming weekend.

The rapper expressed her sadness about not being able to interact with her fans and shared her longing to be there. She thanked her admirers for their sympathy and vowed, "I'll bounce back more powerful and improved soon. Don't sweat it." Cardi B didn't disclose the specifics of her medical issue. Numerous fans wished her a swift recuperation and emphasized the importance of her prioritizing her health in the comment section.

Motherhood and Split

Cardi B gave birth to a daughter in September. She disclosed her third pregnancy simultaneously with the news of her filing for divorce from her spouse Offset, who is the father of the child.

Cardi B cited "insurmountable differences" as the cause for the divorce and asserted that there's no prospect of reconciliation. The singer had earlier filed for divorce in 2020, but subsequently rescinded it. The reason stated was Offset's numerous extramarital affairs.

