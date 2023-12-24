Unna - Carbon monoxide leak: Five people seriously injured

Five people have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in Kamen ( Unna district). The carbon monoxide escaped from the family's home on Sunday, said a spokesman for the Kamen fire department. The five seriously injured people - including teenagers - were taken to a hospital in Gelsenkirchen for treatment. According to the fire department spokesman, the other 30 or so residents of the apartment building had to leave for a short time, but were able to return to their homes once the operation was over. The cause of the carbon monoxide leak was initially unclear.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de