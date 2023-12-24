Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgelsenkirchennorth rhine-westphaliacarbon monoxidesundaycamefire departmentunnaemergencies

Carbon monoxide leak: Five people seriously injured

Five people have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in Kamen (Unna district). The carbon monoxide escaped from the family's home on Sunday, said a spokesman for the Kamen fire department. The five seriously injured people - including teenagers - were taken to a hospital in Gelsenkirchen for...

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
One of the first carbon monoxide warning devices (CO warning devices) for the police in North....aussiedlerbote.de
One of the first carbon monoxide warning devices (CO warning devices) for the police in North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Unna - Carbon monoxide leak: Five people seriously injured

Five people have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in Kamen ( Unna district). The carbon monoxide escaped from the family's home on Sunday, said a spokesman for the Kamen fire department. The five seriously injured people - including teenagers - were taken to a hospital in Gelsenkirchen for treatment. According to the fire department spokesman, the other 30 or so residents of the apartment building had to leave for a short time, but were able to return to their homes once the operation was over. The cause of the carbon monoxide leak was initially unclear.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public